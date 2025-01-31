Lisa Snowdon announced as host of 'the Oscar's of the charity world' - details

Lisa Snowdon has been announced as this year's host of the Smiley Charity Film Awards - often called 'the Oscars of the charity world'.

The glamorous evening, which will take place on 20 March, will see the former model take to the stage at the Indigo O2 and shine a light on the incredible work of the nominated charities through the power of film.

Lisa has been announced as this year's host

This year, a record-breaking 520 charities have entered, including well-known organisations such as Alzheimer’s Research UK, Mind, and the RSPCA, as well as smaller grassroots charities. However, who makes it to the finals is down to a public vote.

The winners will be announced on the night after their films are assessed by an expert panel of judges from the BBC, the BFI National Archive, Meta, and other leading media companies.

Since its launch, the Smiley Charity Film Awards, hosted by Smiley Movement, has championed over 5,000 charities and reached nearly one million people through public voting.

The Charity Film Awards will be held in March

How to vote

Voting is completely free and open to all. The public votes are open until 5 February, with finalists announced on 11 February.

You can browse entries by cause, charity turnover, or UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) category at www.smileycharityfilmawards.com.

Each person can vote once per film but can support multiple charities if they wish.

About the Smiley Charity

The Smiley Charity launched seven years ago and has supported over 5,000 charities.

The charity also proudly holds the world’s largest cause-based film campaign, recognised by the BFI and IMDb.