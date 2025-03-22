Chris Evans breaks down live on Virgin Radio as he shares 'devastating' news of tragic death

Chris Evans was overcome with emotion during his live Virgin Radio Breakfast Show as he revealed the tragic news of his close friend Eddie Jordan's death.

The radio presenter paused his broadcast on Thursday morning to inform listeners that Eddie, the former Formula 1 boss and TV pundit, had passed away. Eddie had been bravely battling prostate cancer.

Emotional tribute to Eddie Jordan

As Chris shared the news, he became noticeably emotional. Fighting back tears, he described Eddie as someone who fully embraced life every single day.

Chris said: "Eddie sang from the hymn sheet that says, 'Live life as deeply as you can every single day, every single day.' Because Eddie lived a thousand lifetimes and he was a real liver of life."

He continued: "If you really are a liver of life, then life loves you for it and gives you more. If you live like that daily, 24/7, 365 days a year, you have no regrets. Eddie never left anything on the pitch—or should I say, the racetrack."

Reflecting on friendship and memories

Chris also took time to reflect on the special friendship he shared with Eddie. He recalled Eddie's kindness and willingness to support his charity efforts.

"Eddie couldn't have been more supportive than he was whenever we asked him to do anything," Chris shared. "He was always there on hand for a Q&A. He would literally take auction winners around with him on the Jordan tour."

Chris then fondly remembered a particular holiday they spent together in the South of France, alongside Eddie's wife Marie and Chris's wife Natasha. It was during a hiking trip that Chris realised just how fit Eddie was.

Urging listeners to get health checks

Speaking openly, Chris used the moment to urge his listeners to take their health seriously and regularly get checked.

"He was fit as a fiddle," Chris stated. "He encouraged us all to get checked. Various forms of cancer—prostate cancer being one—are eminently curable if caught early enough."

Chris warned listeners that catching cancer early is vital. "Not at all curable if you don't catch them until it's too late," he said, before urging listeners: "You've just got to keep getting yourself checked."

He concluded emotionally: "Seventy-six—too young, too young, too young—too young for anyone."

Family statement on Eddie's passing

Eddie Jordan's family released a heartfelt statement, sharing the sad news of his passing.

They said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur. He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

A celebrated career in Formula 1

Eddie was best known for his colourful career in Formula 1, founding the Jordan Grand Prix team and later becoming a popular television pundit.

His charismatic personality earned him fans both within the sport and beyond. He regularly appeared on Channel 4’s coverage of Formula 1, becoming a familiar and much-loved face for racing fans.

Virgin Radio listeners flooded social media with messages of condolence and support for Chris, praising his heartfelt tribute and his honesty during such a difficult moment.

