Chris Evans tears up live on air after emotional message The Virgin Radio host struggled with his emotions

Chris Evans had an emotional start to his weekend after choking up live on air on Friday following an emotional message from one of his listeners.

The Virgin Radio host struggled to hold back his tears after reading out a sweet happy birthday shout-out for a listener's little girl.

Reading out the message on air, Chris said: "Please can you give my little girl a membership to the [Good Morning Chris] Club this morning.

Chris Evans with his wife Natasha

"Without this little one and the amazing home birth I had six years ago today, I would not be training to be a midwife and my sister would not have been a paramedic."

Finishing off the message, Chris admitted that the touching tribute became too much for him to handle. "Why am I tearing up?" he asked himself. "Why? Don't do this to me!"

Chris' emotional outburst may have been triggered by memories of his little boy Noah, and his incredible achievement of raising over a whopping £122,000 for NHS Charities during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris' son Noah raised over £100,000 for NHS Charities

The 11-year-old built a den in his family's garden and challenged himself to sleep under the stars for 28 nights to raise money for our health heroes. He smashed his initial target of £2,000 for Scrubs Glorious Scrubs, which kits out NHS workers with non-surgical scrubs.

Noah's adventurous spirit spurred Chris into action and the king of breakfast radio masterminded not one but three auctions, calling upon his celebrity friends to donate personal treasures. In total, the auctions raised a staggering £1.2m, meaning, between them, Chris and Noah have helped send £1.3m towards the initiative.

"We are grateful we had the opportunity to contribute, but let's never forget, it all started with young Noah and his makeshift den at the bottom of the garden," proud dad Chris told HELLO! in an exclusive interview in June. "If it wasn't for Noah's dodgy sheet of tarpaulin and his untangled kite string, we'd never have raised a penny."

