Chris Evans reveals real reason behind surprising new look

Chris Evans has been touring the world promoting his new movie Red One, in which he stars alongside superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. However, people have been talking about the former Marvel Cinematic Universe star's new look a little bit more than the actual film.

Chris, 43, has been seen sporting a new, longer haircut with a perfectly manicured beard and some rather smart-looking glasses. He's giving off very 'sexy professor' vibes, and it certainly seems as though fans are into his new look.

© Getty Chris Evans' new look is for a new film called Sacrifice, also starring Anya Taylor-Joy and John Malkovich

The actor debuted this transformation at the premiere of Red One last week, and social media was set ablaze with fans suggesting that he's even more handsome than he was before - if that's even possible.

Chris Evans attends the photocall for 'Red One'

The Captain America star was seen signing autographs before his appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, dressed in a fetching green sweater, a long beige coat and a gold chain. Chris' new look and impressive fashion sense sent fans on social media wild as 2024 quickly solidifies his status as Hollywood's best Chris (a battle that's been ongoing for some time now).

One fan on X noted: "[I] need a tall glass of Chris Evans," after seeing a picture of the actor at the Red One premiere. Another fan added: "Chris Evans is so FINE," while posting several images of Evans at the opening of his new film.Some fans seemed very impressed with the actor's fashion choices during his appearance on Good Morning America, with one X user commenting: "Chris Evans with this coat oh ABSOLUTELY."

© Getty The handsome actor has been busy promoting his new film, Red One

Earlier this week, however, the actor explained the reason behind his new look, telling Entertainment Tonight that is for an upcoming project that he is currently filming.

He said: "It's for a job I am working on. It's a film called Sacrifice with Anya Taylor-Joy and John Malkovich."

It certainly seems as though fans are more interested in talking about the 43-year-old's new look rather than the movie itself, which hasn't been performing all that well at the box office. Red One was released internationally on November 6th, and so far, it's only managed to gross $28 million worldwide.

© Getty Chris stars in Red One alongside Dwayne Johnson and Lucy Liu

This means that the film still lags behind Tom Hardy's latest picture, Venom: The Last Dance, at the box office, which grossed over $33 million worldwide during its opening weekend. This could all change, however, when the Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie is released in the United States on November 15th.

© Getty Chris Evans frequently opts for a more clean-shaven style

Red One is an Amazon MGM production, which means that viewers should expect it to be made available to stream on Prime Video at some point in the future. However, the film's exact release date on the streaming platform remains a mystery.