Pierce Brosnan's lookalike son Paris celebrates personal highlight with new photos

Pierce Brosnan's sons continue to follow in his footsteps, and his youngest is now making his mark on the art world just like his father before him.

The actor, 71, shares his two younger sons, Paris, 23, and Dylan, 27, with his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, 61. While Dylan is dabbling in modeling and filmmaking, Paris is also embracing a life as an artist.

Specifically, the younger Brosnan works with paints and creates pieces of art that explore abstract color patterns and mosaics that are reminiscent of some of his father's creations as well.

Most recently, Paris headed to Miami to host a live painting event as part of the celeb-loved Art Basel Week, incorporating his own BMW E30 car into the workshop.

After his Art Basel presentation, he took to social media with a collection of photographs documenting his time there, mostly selfies plus some shots of his art.

He also wore a shirt that featured graphic art similar to his style, plus showed off the car that was used for his live painting event, and his model good looks.

Fans responded to his photos with comments like: "You resemble your dad so much! Looks, the way you stand! It's a good thing!" and: "Love the work brother. Killing it," with many others even asking how to buy his pieces.

After his show, Paris' collaborators for his workshop, Morning Car Club, shared a message after the event, writing: "We are grateful to have produced this and incorporating the E30 into Paris Brosnan's live painting event at Aqua Art Miami signifies a blend of automotive culture with contemporary art, showcasing how vehicles can serve as canvases for artistic expression."

"This collaboration aims to celebrate both the aesthetic appeal of the car and the creative process behind art," their statement continued.

"Paris Brosnan is an emerging artist and has gained recognition for his unique approach to art, often blending contemporary themes with personal narratives. His work spans various mediums, including painting and photography, and he often explores subjects that resonate with youth culture and personal identity."

Despite Pierce picking up his love for art in a professional capacity much later in life (although he has been painting from quite a young age), Paris got a jump start on getting his work seen on a larger scale soon after graduating from college.

In an interview with Paper Magazine earlier this year, Paris called painting his "first love," and added of his art style: "My work is bold and vibrant, oftentimes energetic and sometimes overpowering."

He also spoke fondly of his early life influencing his visual art, saying: "Growing up, we would take family trips to various art museums in Europe and in the States. I fondly remember going to the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and seeing Picasso's and Gauguin's works, and being so inspired — that as soon as I got home, I'd paint."

"My dad has been a painter since the '80s and has a vast portfolio of work, which he has been showing lately. We paint together and bond over it. He always told me the key was to practice by constantly drawing straight lines and shapes."