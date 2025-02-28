Pierce Brosnan’s wife shares beach photo from $100m home to celebrate son’s birthday

Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, ushered in their youngest son's birthday in style with a slew of stunning beachside snaps.

The James Bond star's son, Paris, celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday and was no doubt joined by his doting parents for the milestone day.

Keely took to her Instagram to share a sweet carousel of photos of her son posing at their luxurious $100 million beach house. The first image was a selfie of Paris showcasing the couple's wooden outdoor furniture with the white sandy beach in the background.

© Instagram Paris posed in front of the stunning beach house

The 24-year-old donned a Tenōre camo print baseball cap with a pair of black sunglasses and a pale green t-shirt adored with a black print on the front. Paris teamed his effortless look with black slouchy jeans and matching converse sneakers.

The second photograph depicted the budding artist posing on the sleek patio in front of his parents' sprawling home adorned with large glass doors and dark wood paneling.

Keely topped off the tribute with a final throwback snap of her son as a child looking unimpressed as he stood for a photo dressed in a Nike quarter zip-up top teamed with Noughties-style silver shades.

© Instagram Keely shared an adorable throwback picture

The loving mother captioned the heartfelt post: "Happy Birthday @paris.brosnan I held you in my arms for the first time 24 years ago and my life has never been the same. It has been a joy to be your mama and I am proud of the kind, creative, artistic, passionate and compassionate human being you have blossomed into. Wishing you a joyous celebration and adventurous year ahead."

Pierce was quick to flock to the comment section and share his well wishes to his son. The actor penned: "Gra Mor happy birthday dear Paris Dad xx."

Meanwhile, Paris took to his Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie on his special day. Pierce's son posed for the photo in a pale green t-shirt layered beneath an unbuttoned black shirt that was adorned with a colorful abstract print.

© Instagram Paris posted a mirror selfie on his birthday

Paris opted for a pair of stylish spectacles as he stood for the snap in a stunning white bathroom decked with marble worktops and mirrored walls.

It has been a big month for the 24-year-old as he recently unveiled his striking new artwork during the opening night of his exhibition 'Rhythm and Reveries' at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

Pierce's son works with a variety of different mediums but mostly uses paint to play with abstract color patterns and mosaics that allude to some of his father's pieces.