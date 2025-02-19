Pierce Brosnan's son Paris celebrates major life update alongside girlfriend

Pierce Brosnan's lookalike son Paris unveiled his striking new artwork during the opening night of his exhibition 'Rhythm and Reveries' at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

The 23-year-old was joined by his famous parents and stunning girlfriend, Alex Lee-Aillon, for the celebrations.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Pierce Brosnan's long marriage to Keely Shaye Smith Pierce Brosnan has starred alongside some of Hollywood's best-loved actresses – but there is only one leading lady in his life, his wife of over 20 years, Keely Shaye Smith.

Paris was the spitting image of his father as he posed in front of a trio of quirky colorful prints. Keely Shaye Smith's son oozed style as he donned a pale yellow denim jacket layered over a simple white t-shirt.

© Instagram 'Rhythm and Reveries' at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California

The garment was teamed with a pair of dark denim slouchy jeans and matching yellow Converse sneakers. The artist accessorized his casual look with black sunglasses adorned with an orange lens.

The James Bond actor's youngest son posed with his girlfriend for a sweet photograph during the event. Alex, who is a model signed to renowned agency Wilhelmina, exuded glamor in a long-sleeved ribbed gray dress that was cut elegantly just below the knee. The monochromatic look was teamed with a pair of pointed-toe chunky black heels.

© Instagram The couple posed together at the event

Alex styled her luscious toasted almond locks into soft waves while her makeup was left natural with a pinch of blush, bronze cheek, and a glossy lip.

Paris kissed his girlfriend on the cheek while she smiled at the camera holding his waist.

Keely posted the adorable snap on Instagram with the caption: "Opening Night of “Rhythm and Reveries” at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, CA. Congratulations @paris.brosnan on your magnificent new art work. #freizela."

© Instagram Paris crouched below his paintings

Alex shared a photograph to her Instagram Story congratulating her beau on his success. The image depicted Paris crouched below his painting while his girlfriend penned: "Proud of you!."

This isn't the first time the couple has put on a loved-up display during a star-studded event. Back in March last year, the pair stepped out for the grand opening of Represent's first Los Angeles store.

© Instagram Paris is the spitting image of his father

The appearance came after Paris began to make waves in the fashion industry and cement his name away from his famous parents. The 23-year-old has openly discussed the dialogue around "nepo babies" in Hollywood.

"It's always gonna be there, and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here," he said during a red carpet interview.

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan's two sons and wife

Pierce's son works with a variety of different mediums but mostly uses paint to play with abstract color patterns and mosaics that allude to some of his father's pieces.

Back in December last year, the budding artist headed to Miami for Art Basel Week to host a live painting workshop that saw him incorporate his own BMW E30 car into the piece.