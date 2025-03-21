Pierce Brosnan admits struggle as he and wife Keely spend time apart

As Pierce Brosnan prepares for the release of his new series MobLand and collaborates with the design company Herling Berlin, it's no surprise that he and his wife, Keely, must find a way to balance his demanding career with their marriage.

The former 007 star revealed that he had spent an extended amount of time away from his wife recently with a telling comment under a photograph shared to Instagram by Keely.

Inside Pierce Brosnan's long marriage to Keely Shaye Smith Pierce Brosnan has starred alongside some of Hollywood's best-loved actresses – but there is only one leading lady in his life, his wife of over 20 years, Keely Shaye Smith.

To usher in the season of renewal, the award-winning broadcast journalist took to social media to post a stunning snap of a colorful bouquet of tulips. The flowers boasted vibrant hues of red, orange, yellow, and green. Keely captioned the image: "Spring has sprung! Thank you @rob070707."

While many followers flocked to the comments to gush over the bouquet's beautiful color palette, one message took center stage. Peirce left his wife a sweet note as he penned: "It’s been too long my love, I’m coming home angel heart."

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share his latest venture with interior design outlet Hering Berlin. The carousel featured photographs taken from the launch of 'So Many Dreams' at Restaurant Story.

Pierce proved he still has his James Bond suave as he donned a tailored black blazer crafted from soft suede. The garment was teamed with matching pants and layered over a crisp white shirt while the actor held one of his abstract designs in the photo. The same quirky patterns were adorned onto the plates that decked the long dining table.

The post was captioned: "Good times celebrating the launch of the 'So Many Dreams' collaboration between Hering Berlin and Pierce Brosnan, hosted at Restaurant Story with a charity luncheon in support of The King’s Trust.⁠

"Thank you to everyone who showed up and to the entire team at Restaurant Story for making this a day to remember.⁠"

Meanwhile, the father-of-five unveiled the promotional poster for his new Paramount+ series MobLand earlier this week. The image depicted Pierce fiercely posing in between Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren.

The actor penned: "We shake the right hands and break the wrong ones. Get ready for #MobLand streaming March 30 on @ParamountPlus. @mobland_pplus."

Despite his busy schedule, the star was sure to usher in his son Paris' birthday in late February. Keely took to her Instagram to share a sweet carousel of photos of her son posing at their luxurious $100 million beach house. The first image was a selfie of Paris showcasing the couple's wooden outdoor furniture with the white sandy beach in the background.