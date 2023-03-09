Pierce Brosnan's model sons look identical to their famous parents in rare outing Pierce and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan share two children

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan have some incredible genes that they've clearly passed down to their children.

The couple's sons, Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22, made a rare outing on Wednesday to attend the Vanity Fair and TikTok party A Night for Young Hollywood – and they looked almost identical to their famous parents!

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan teams up with son Paris for important cause

Loading the player...

Dylan showed off his striking bone structure while rocking a white shirt underneath a black plaid jacket and matching pants, with his long hair falling to his chin as he posed for photos on the red carpet.

Paris, meanwhile, opted for a similar look wearing a black pinstripe suit with a white shirt as he posed for photos alongside his longtime girlfriend, Alex-Lee Aillon, who looked gorgeous in a floral dress with a lacy overlay.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan celebrates baby news with his family - see photos

TRENDING: Kelly Clarkson's net worth is worlds apart from her ex-husband's

Dylan and Paris have a great relationship with their parents, who are thankful neither of them has followed in Pierce's footsteps and become actors.

Dylan is the image of his parents

Both are establishing themselves in the world of the arts in different ways, with Dylan focusing on music and modeling, while Paris, who is also a model who has walked for Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana, is building a career as a filmmaker and artist.

Last year, the two spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry.

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way".

Paris walked the carpet with his longtime girlfriend

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 22-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Last September, Pierce spoke to GQ and revealed how he has tried to deter his sons from pursuing acting, telling them: "It's hard [expletive] work. It's a cross to bear. You're constructing and destroying yourself."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.