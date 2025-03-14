Joan Collins is the ultimate vixen in daring thigh-high split dress

Joan Collins has recently been escaping the freezing British weather by spending time in Los Angeles, but as spring finally sweeps back in, the star has returned to London.

It was Joan's close friend, Piers Morgan, who confirmed that the former Dynasty star had returned as the presenter prepared to mark his 60th birthday. Sharing an insight into the celebrations, Piers posted a glam photo of himself alongside his wife, Celia Walden, Dame Joan and her husband, Percy, and two other close friends.

The group had all glammed up for the night, with Joan stealing the show in her daring ensemble. The star looked stunning in a lavish black dress that featured an eye-catching thigh-high slit.

The 91-year-old finished her ensemble with a pair of tights and sky-high heels, holding onto her husband Percy for the snap.

© Instagram Joan reunited with her friend Piers Morgan

In his caption, Piers, 59, posted: "Puttin' on The Ritz! No more appropriately glamorous way to welcome Dame Joan back to London after her LA winter hibernation, and pre-emptively start (very early!) my 60th birthday celebrations…"

He continued: "For my foodie followers, check out the rest of the grid… I had the Anjou pigeon, served à la presse, an extraordinary culinary experience where an entire roasted pigeon is brought out and carved tableside to remove the breast. The carcass is then placed in the silver press to extract all of the blood and juices, and that liquid is then flambéed with brandy before being poured over the breast and served. It took three waiters to perform all the tasks and tasted utterly delicious.

© Piers Morgan with his arms around two women Piers was getting ready to mark a milestone moment

"Thanks to @johnwilliamschef for a dazzlingly good meal, he's truly one of the best chefs in Britain, and the @theritzlondon dining room is surely the most elegant."

Piers shared several insights into his culinary experience, and he wasn't lying about the spectacle that unfolded, with his snaps capturing each part of the impressive meal.

© AFP via Getty Images Joan always looks so glam

Fans loved the photos, as one said: "Very posh!! You all look very glam," while a second added: "Joan looks beautiful," and a third commented: "Firstly, the food looks amazing; secondly, as does Joan; and thirdly, Happy Birthday!! You don't look a day over 50!"

Joan had another birthday to celebrate recently, with the star celebrating with friend Evie Bricusse.

© Getty Images The actress turned 92 in May

For the special occasion, Joan donned a head-turning black jacket dripping in sparkling gems. She paired the item with a ruffled black satin dress and ramped up the opulence with a diamanté necklace and matching earrings.

As for hair and makeup, the TV star embraced old Hollywood glamour with bouncy waves and a vibrant cherry-red lip.