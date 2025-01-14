Savannah Guthrie is unrecognizable in photos Today fans weren't expecting to see

Savannah Guthrie is a familiar face on morning TV but long before she was a star of the small-screen, she looked very different.

The Today host surprised fans with a glimpse into her childhood with a series of snapshots she shared on Instagram stories.

Savannah was unrecognizable in the adorable snaps alongside one of her two sister.

She had short curly hair and a cute smile in the sun-soaked snapshots. Savannah didn't reveal the reason for her walk down memory lane, but fans were delighted.

Savannah was born in Australia but moved to the US when she was two and brought up in Tucson, Arizona.

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie was unrecognizable in childhood photo

"Growing up and knowing that I was born in Australia was always this interesting exotic part of my history that I love," she revealed to People.

Savannah's family suffered heartbreak when her dad, Charles, died ahead of her senior year of high school.

She later described her father in an article on Today when she acknowledged he was "always strong, sometimes terrifying, loyal to the end, and disarmingly gentle and tender when it counted."

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie grins in childhood photo with her sister

Her stay-at-home mom had to raise her three girls single-handedly.

Savannah confessed her drive didn't come until a little later in life.

© Getty Images Savannah in her youth

"I wasn't much of a go-getter in my younger years," she told Refinery29. "In high school, I was kind of a slacker. It was only in college when I started taking journalism classes that the fire was lit, and I really wanted to accomplish things. Before that, I was happy to hang out with my friends and listen to grunge music and wear my chunky heels."

Savannah had a sentimental conversation on Today when she opened up to co-host Jenna Bush Hager about the sacrifices her mom made to take care of her and her sisters.

Savannah and Craig are the new pairing on Today

After Charles died, Savannah said she and her sister both felt a duty to stay close to their mom.

While attending the University of Arizona, Savannah continued living at home, not only because they "didn't have money to afford the dorms," but also, she said that: "My sister and I really felt like we should stick with my mom and not leave her alone."

But, when Savannah was offered a job which would take her to Bute, Montana, her mother insisted: "I'm not going to stand in the way of your dreams."

© Instagram Savannah with her family

Savannah went back and forth between journalism and law but ultimately found her way back to her passion.

"It wasn't my dream," she said of her former job working as a law clerk for a federal judge. "What I really wanted was to go back to my roots in journalism. I still had that nagging hope that one day I could really make it in television news."