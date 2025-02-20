Savannah Guthrie and new Today co-host differ in opinion during lively debate on live show

Savannah Guthrie has been holding down the fort on the Today Show this week, with her co-star Craig Melvin currently taking some time off.

And on Thursday, the "Mostly What God Does" author was joined by Weekend Today co-host Willie Geist, with the pair engaging in a lively debate with their co-stars.

They both had contrasting opinions during a resurfaced debate concerning "the dress" which went viral back in 2015.

The striped number has divided people around the world with some seeing it in blue and black, and others seeing it in white and gold.

The dress proved to be a topic of discussion on the show ten years later, and Jenna Bush Hager came out into the studio wearing the same design, revealing it to be blue and black.

© Instagram The Today Show hosts were divided over the infamous "dress" that first went viral in 2015

However, as they discussed the viral photo, they saw very differently. While Savannah thought it looked blue and black, Willie was of the view it was white and gold.

Jenna and Carson Daly also joined in, with Jenna agreeing with Savannah, while Carson also believed it to be white and gold.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie had a different view on the dress colors to co-host Willie Geist - who was filling in for Craig Melvin

"The dress is clearly black and blue, but in the photo I can see white and gold," Jenna began, resulting in Willie to respond: "The dress is black and blue, that's what it is." "The dress is white and gold," Savannah added, as Willie replied: "Are you disputing this? It's a black and blue dress."

It wasn't just the hosts who had different opinions on the colors of the dress either, as Jenna went and asked several Today staff members backstage, with an even split between both choices.

© NBC "The dress"

Getting nostalgic, Jenna went on to tell viewers that the company who designed the dress made a special white and gold edition for charity, but that it was no longer available because it was ten years ago. "I had a one-year-old!" she said reflectively.

While Craig has been off all week, Savannah was also missing from the show at the start of the week as she enjoyed some time off in Florida with her family.

© NBC Savannah with Willie and Carson Daly on the Today Show

The NBC star, along with her husband Michael Feldman and two children, Vale and Charles, soaked up some winter sun for several days, and she shared several photos from their time together on social media.

What's more, during her travels, Savannah even met up with former co-host Hoda Kotb, who has also been in Florida with her two young daughters, Haley and Hope.

Hoda left Today in January to enjoy more time with her family. Craig replaced her on the main show, while on the Fourth Hour with Jenna, they opted for a rotating list of co-hosts to join the star, rebranding it Today with Jenna & Friends. Co-hosts so far have included Scarlett Johansson and Eva Longoria.