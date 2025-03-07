Today's Savannah Guthrie inundated with support as she receives career update

Savannah Guthrie has had a whirlwind year at work - and it's just getting started!

The Today Show star recently released a new book, Mostly What God Does is Love You, on February 25, and has received rave reviews from readers over the past few weeks.

What's more, this week, she found out that the book - written for children - has been named a New York Times Bestseller.

She shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, and re-shared a number of messages from her famous friends congratulating her. These included Norah O'Donnell, who posted a picture of herself holding up the book, alongside the message: "Congratulations @savannahguthrie on your beautiful number 1 bestseller."

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow also shared her well wishes at the news. When she posted the news on her Instagram feed, Hoda Kotb also commented, writing: "Yes!" while Jenna Bush Hager responded: "Queen!"

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie's new children's book was named as a New York Times Bestseller

Savannah's book's synopsis reads: "What if we shared this simple, beautiful, Biblical truth with our children from the youngest of ages—how different would we be? How wonderfully could this shape our perspectives from childhood on, knowing that the God who made all the wonders in creation—who hung the stars in the sky, who tells the wind where to blow—knows your name and loves you oh so very much?

© Instagram Savannah received messages from a number of her famous friends including Norah O'Donnell

"From #1 New York Times bestselling author and TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, this beautifully illustrated picture book showcases the wonders of nature, the beauty of God’s creation, and most importantly, how very loved you are by God.

"Mostly What God Does is Love You reminds children (and adults) of God's great love for them, how very cherished they are by the creator of the universe, and how in turn, they can share that same love by being kind and compassionate to others."

© Getty Images Savannah's children are big fans of her book too

Savannah is a doting mom to two young children, Vale and Charles, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman. Her children have been with her on her book writing journey and recently appeared on Today in an interview about her latest project.

Savannah's former co-star Hoda has also been incredibly supportive, and recently surprised her at her book launch. She shared footage of her reaction upon seeing Hoda at the event, looking visibly moved.

© Instagram Savannah with her husband and their two children

She wrote in the caption: "Happiness is… your friend surprising — no, SHOCKING you — by showing up at your book event. @hodakotb there is just no one like you. my biggest cheerleader from beginning to end."