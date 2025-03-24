Joan Collins celebrates major baby news as new honour is revealed

Dame Joan Collins couldn't contain her joy as she posed for new photos with her baby godson, Felix.

In a post shared to Instagram on Monday by Felix's mother Gabriela Peacock, the veteran TV star, 91, could be seen beaming from ear to ear as she sweetly cradled the tot inside an opulent living room.

© Getty Images Joan has taken on an important new role

She had her bouffant brunette locks swept back with a headband, and looked her usual stylish self dressed in a candy pink satin blouse, pleated cream trousers and a pair of statement gold earrings.

Felix, meanwhile, melted hearts in a baby blue top complete with a Peter Pan collar and a pair of white bloomers.

In her caption, the nutritional therapist - who works with an array of celebrity clients including Princess Beatrice - penned: "Felix in deep conversation with his fabulous Godmother DJC [red heart]. Thank you for entertaining us in the big Smoke @joancollinsdbe."

Fans and friends were delighted by the heartwarming update. In the comments section, one follower wrote: "Ahhh, that’s lovely!" while a second chimed in: "Beautiful! And excellent choice of godmother," and a third penned: "Gorgeous."

Nutritionist Gabriela, 45, announced the arrival of her little boy earlier this year, revealing that she welcomed her fourth child at the private Lindo Wing.

© Getty Images Gabriela is also close with Princess Beatrice

Alongside a series of newborn photos shared to Instagram, Gabriela wrote: "Three days of him & the LOVE is just overwhelming.

"As per true Peacock style- the entrance to the world was rather dramatic- but all ok now. Mainly thanks to an incredible team at @lindowingmaternity @imperialnhs - would be very hard to find more caring, lovely and wonderful professionals! Huge thank you from us all- we will always be grateful."

Gabriela and her financier husband David are also parents to Maia, 13, and seven-year-old twins Iris and Caspar.

Reflecting on her family expansion, the mother-of-four exclusively told HELLO! in November last year: "I wanted another baby pretty much straight after the twins, because when you have multiple small children at the same time, it feels like you can't really spend that much time with them alone because it is so hardcore."

She continued: "When they were around two years old, I thought again, wouldn't it be nice to have one more? But it's been quite difficult and for at least five years I really, really wanted another baby. We would try, then give up for a couple of years, and try again. This year, when I was turning 45, I thought let's give it one more go."