Joan Collins' enormous garden terrace at luxury $2.1m Beverly Hills mansion

She might be a proud born and bred Brit, but legendary actress Joan Collins decided to spend the holidays Stateside lapping up the Los Angeles sun this year.

The multiple award-winning star, 91, ventured over to Beverly Hills where she and her husband Percy Gibson, 59, spent Christmas Day at their home in the exclusive Wilshire Corridor.

The couple, who wed in 2002, bought the property in 2017 after Joan previously sold her impressive condo in the heart of Hollywood for $4.4 million.

Joan Collins' beautiful garden terrace at Californian pad

Though Joan likes to keep details of her home life private, she did share a wonderful photo alongside her beloved family to her Instagram page, writing in the caption: "Fabulous #california #christmasday with almost all the family."

The snap showed the large family unit posing for a lovely photograph with Joan at the centre. The crew were gathered on the sprawling terrace outside which overlooks the mammoth and beautiful garden, and we expect no less from Dame Joan!

The terrace has plenty of seating for guests to enjoy, as well as a low table in the center, perfect for when hosting friends and family for food and drinks.

On top of the table sits a Buddha statue and the colour scheme is neutral-gray.

The terrace also has a white wooden pergola over the top, offering shelter from when on the rare occasion rainfall arrives.

In the background of the snap, we also get a glimpse of the garden. The generously-sized space has enormous and tall shrubs and trees lining the garden which adds a useful extra layer of privacy.

We can also spot an outdoor bar area with two black stools placed underneath.

Joan Collins' property portfolio

Joan is fortunate to have had a hugely successful career in Hollywood, so it's not surprising that she's built up an impressive property portfolio.

The Dynasty star generally resides with her husband in Belgravia, an extremely exclusive district in Kensington and Chelsea populated with multi-million-pound townhouses.

According to reports, Joan acquired the home around 30 years ago and bought the property for £3 million.

Judging by property prices in the area today, with some homes fetching more than £10 million, the mansion would have likely gained exponentially in value.

Joan and Percy also own a home in Belgravia

Meanwhile, Joan and Percy also have a romantic hideaway in the South of France where they enjoy spending their summers. There, they can enjoy plenty of privacy at their secret holiday home and plenty of day trips out to the star-studded, luxury area of St. Tropez.

"We try to visit my place every summer. It's incredibly relaxing. There's no traffic, it's right in the middle of the hills of Provence and has a fantastic view," Joan told Ideal Home in 2023.