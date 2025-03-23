Ellie Warner's toddler Ezra has the cutest curls in precious new photo

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner melted hearts on Saturday when she shared a precious new photo of her toddler son Ezra rocking the cutest curls.

The adorable snapshot, which was uploaded to Instagram, showed Ellie's little boy sweetly smiling as he stood inside a wicker structure in a woodland area. He had his ultra-blonde ringlets secured in a topknot, with a few loose curls falling around his face.

© Instagram Ellie and Nat share one child together

For the spring outing, Ezra looked smart dressed in a blue and white check jacket, a pair of dark trousers and teeny brown leather velcro shoes.

Captioning the update, Ellie penned: "My glorious boy" followed by a red heart emoji.

The TV star's followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Image of his mummy" while a second remarked: "Omg he is adorable, so cute," and a third commented: "His hair is just amazing."

Leeds-born star Ellie shares her son Ezra with her partner, Nat Eddleston. The couple are typically private when it comes to their off-screen lives, but occasionally share tidbits on social media, as well as family snapshots.

The loved-up couple have been together for several years and are raising their brood in a 1930s property in Leeds complete with retro interiors and a garden for their brood of hens.

© Instagram Ellie and Nat are raising their family in Leeds

They welcomed Ezra back in May 2023, with Ellie telling her social media fans at the time: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

During a recent appearance on Gogglebox, Ellie spoke about her relationship with Nat and why a wedding may not be on the cards any time soon.

Speaking to her sister, Izzi, Ellie confessed that she wasn't that "bothered" about walking down the aisle in light of how expensive weddings tend to be.

"We were literally talking about this in the salon this morning about weddings and people saying that they spend £30k plus on a wedding," Ellie told her sister.

© Instagram The pair aren't in a rush to tie the knot

"I was saying that is just a waste of money to me and I'm actually not that bothered about getting married because it costs so much money."

Ellie then quipped: "I said, 'Look you could take your family to Disneyland for that.' Then someone said, 'You could get married in Disneyland,' but then you'd become one of them Disney adults and I wouldn't want to be one of them."

While a lavish ceremony didn't appeal to Ellie, the mother-of-one later revealed that she'd prefer a low-key celebration. "I'd be happy with a registry office and a meal after," she shared.