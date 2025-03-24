Chris Stark flooded with support after sharing testicular cancer diagnosis

Radio DJ Chris Stark received an inundation of supportive messages on Monday after he shared his testicular cancer diagnosis.

In a searingly honest post shared to Instagram, the Watford-born broadcaster, who is best known for hosting Capital's Breakfast show, revealed he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer following a routine doctor's appointment around a couple of months ago.

© Shutterstock Chris Stark shared his testicular cancer diagnosis with a candid statement

He explained how he had surgery "pretty quickly" and was "effectively cured" after it was "caught early". The 38-year-old also revealed that he had taken the past couple of weeks off work to have chemotherapy "to prevent anything from coming back".

© Getty Images Chris Stark at the Audio Radio & Industry Awards in 2020

His statement read: "Around a couple of months ago, after a routine trip to my local doctors, I found out I have Testicular Cancer. I had surgery pretty quickly and have been off the radio/podcasts the last couple of weeks having chemotherapy to best prevent anything from coming back.

"The reason I want to share this is that I feel like an idiot that I didn’t spot this sooner. And although I’m effectively cured and it was caught early, my hope is any bloke reading this will perhaps think to check themselves today. Or go to a doctor if not sure about any possible symptoms.

"Caught early, this cancer is so so treatable. It is most common in men aged 18-49. I also think it's a tricky subject matter to talk about, but I'm willing to put my now one ball on the line here if it helps make that conversation less tricky for guys, encourages someone to check themselves and potentially saves a life."

He went on to thank his "incredible" family as well as his "brilliant" friends, work colleagues and hospital staff, before sharing his excitement about returning to the radio on Tuesday.

© Getty Images Scott Mills was among those sending support

Chris's followers quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages, offering their support. BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills wrote: "So so amazing that you've shared this. Always here for you," while Clara Amfo penned: "SO glad you caught it quickly, salute for sharing!!!" and Craig David shared: "Knowing you're now healthy & caught it early is a real blessing mate. You sharing this is so powerful."

According to the NHS website, testicular cancer is most common in men aged 15 to 49, but it can affect anyone who has testicles. The main symptoms of testicular cancer include a lump or swelling in the testicles, testicles getting bigger, and pain in the testicles or scrotum.