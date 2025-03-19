Celine Dion gives fresh health update as she's joined by her 3 sons in new video — fans send love

Celine Dion has been bravely battling Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) since her diagnosis in 2022, and her life has changed in many ways as a result.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has stayed positive throughout, and on March 19, she took to Instagram to share a joyful update with her fans.

The award-winning singer posted footage of herself dancing while playing golf with her three sons, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson.

WATCH: Celine Dion dances for joy during outing with her sons

Dressed in a monochrome outfit and bucket hat, the star was all smiles as she pranced around the grounds.

In the caption, she wrote: "I had a beautiful day with my boys out on the course…. Getting back into the swing of things!! Celine x."

© Instagram Celine Dion gave a new and positive update on her health

Fans were quick to send Celine their well wishes, with many delighted to see her progress. "So happy to see you like this," one wrote, alongside a love heart emoji, while another commented: "Great to see you back on the golf course!" A third remarked: "Seeing your smile and energy is pure joy! This moment with your children is so heartwarming. And that Freddie Mercury impression? Iconic."

© Getty Images for The Recording A Celine has been battling SPS for the past few years

Celine documented her battle with SPS in a documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, which premiered in 2024. When the news was first announced of her documentary, the singer shared a personal message with regards to bringing her story to the screen.

She said: "This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.

© Photo: Getty Images Celine with her three sons

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have [realized] how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, and to help others who share this diagnosis."

She also opened up about her decision to go public with her health diagnosis after initially dealing with it in private during an interview in 2024 with the Today Show.

Talking to Hoda Kotb, she said: "I could not do this [lie] anymore. What do you want me to say? We did not know what was going on. I did not take the time. I should have stopped. Take the time to figure it out."

© Photo: Instagram Celine's children have been a big support to her

Celine had first started noticing signs when she was on the Taking Chances World Tour in the late 2000s. Her late husband, René Angélil, was also battling cancer at the time.

"I had to raise my kids. I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero [while] feeling my body leaving me, holding on to my own dreams," Celine told Hoda.

"And lying [to my fans], for me, the burden was too much. Lying to the people who got me to where I am today, I could not do it anymore." Celine's sons have been a great strength during her illness and featured heavily in her documentary.