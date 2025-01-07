Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Vanna White's appearance will stun fans in throwback photos as Wheel of Fortune turns 50
Split image of Vanna White in 1984 and in 2020© Getty

Wheel of Fortune premiered in 1975, and Vanna joined as co-host in 1981

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
If you can believe it, Wheel of Fortune is officially 50 years old.

The long-running game show launched on January 5, 1975, though rather than in the format it's known today, with Vanna White and Pat Sajak at the helm, it was a daytime series with the late Chuck Woolery and former model Susan Stafford as hosts.

Pat, who retired last year and was replaced by veteran TV personality Ryan Seacrest, joined the show in 1981, and Vanna joined him as his co-host the following year.

WATCH: Vanna White's handsome son steals the show in cooking video

When the game show host retired, Vanna, who had reportedly not received an increase to her salary in 18 years, admitted to TV Insider: "When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire, too. But I'm not ready!" however she eventually signed a two-year contract.

In honor of the show's milestone anniversary, see some of the best throwback photos featuring Vanna and Pat.

1/6

Vanna White being photographed at "Exclusive Photo Session" on April 1, 1984 at her home in Los Angeles, California© Getty

1984

Vanna posing for a photoshoot at her Los Angeles home.

2/6

Vanna White signs copies of a Wheel of Fortune board game, 1986© Getty

1986

Signing autographs, five years into her Wheel of Fortune gig.

3/6

Vanna White and Pat Sajak, 1992© Getty

1992

Vanna and Pat posing for a photo for season 10, which aired in 1992.

4/6

Designer Jeremy Scott styles television host Vanna White in his cloth money dress, 2001© Getty

2001

Backstage with designer Jeremy Scott.

5/6

Wheel of Fortune Co-host Vanna White receives A Star On The Walk Of Fame on April 20, 2006 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

2006

Receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

6/6

Vanna White in 2020© Getty

2020

The star of the show.

