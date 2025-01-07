Vanna White's appearance will stun fans in throwback photos as Wheel of Fortune turns 50

If you can believe it, Wheel of Fortune is officially 50 years old.

The long-running game show launched on January 5, 1975, though rather than in the format it's known today, with Vanna White and Pat Sajak at the helm, it was a daytime series with the late Chuck Woolery and former model Susan Stafford as hosts.

Pat, who retired last year and was replaced by veteran TV personality Ryan Seacrest, joined the show in 1981, and Vanna joined him as his co-host the following year.

When the game show host retired, Vanna, who had reportedly not received an increase to her salary in 18 years, admitted to TV Insider: "When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire, too. But I'm not ready!" however she eventually signed a two-year contract.

In honor of the show's milestone anniversary, see some of the best throwback photos featuring Vanna and Pat.

1/ 6 © Getty 1984 Vanna posing for a photoshoot at her Los Angeles home.



2/ 6 © Getty 1986 Signing autographs, five years into her Wheel of Fortune gig.



3/ 6 © Getty 1992 Vanna and Pat posing for a photo for season 10, which aired in 1992.



4/ 6 © Getty 2001 Backstage with designer Jeremy Scott.

5/ 6 © Getty Images 2006 Receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

