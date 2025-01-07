Vanna White's appearance will stun fans in throwback photos as Wheel of Fortune turns 50

If you can believe it, Wheel of Fortune is officially 50 years old.
The long-running game show launched on January 5, 1975, though rather than in the format it's known today, with Vanna White and Pat Sajak at the helm, it was a daytime series with the late Chuck Woolery and former model Susan Stafford as hosts.
Pat, who retired last year and was replaced by veteran TV personality Ryan Seacrest, joined the show in 1981, and Vanna joined him as his co-host the following year.
When the game show host retired, Vanna, who had reportedly not received an increase to her salary in 18 years, admitted to TV Insider: "When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire, too. But I'm not ready!" however she eventually signed a two-year contract.
In honor of the show's milestone anniversary, see some of the best throwback photos featuring Vanna and Pat.