Georgia Tennant shares emotional birthday post for rarely-seen son Ty

Actress Georgia Tennant shared an emotional post to mark her son Ty's 23rd birthday on Thursday.

In a post shared to Instagram, the TV star uploaded a pair of throwback snapshots including an adorable picture from Ty's childhood, as well as a more recent picture that showed Ty posing at home in a charcoal-grey T-shirt.

© Getty Images Georgia shares five children with her husband David Tennant

In her caption Georgia revealed the milestone moment would be bittersweet this year seeing as the mother-son duo would not be celebrating together in person.

Captioning her update, Georgia wrote: "23 years ago, you episiotomy'd your way out of me and you've been anything but a pain in the arse since. First birthday not spent with you but celebrating you from afar. Happy Birthday darling boy. I love you infinity xx @ty__tennant."

Georgia's fans and friends were quick to share their birthday well-wishes in the comments section, with one writing: "Happiest of birthdays Ty!!" while a second noted: "Looks like his mumma," and a third chimed in: "Awww happy birthday Ty!!!"

The 40-year-old welcomed Ty in 2002 aged 17 following a brief relationship with a former partner. Doctor Who star David Tennant later adopted Ty in 2011, the same year the pair tied the knot.

© Getty Images Ty is following in David's footsteps

David and Georgia first crossed paths when the actress had a guest role in the 2008 episode The Doctor's Daughter – and it was then that Ty met his TV hero.

© Getty Images The couple both starred in Doctor Who

"It was great, I was five when I first met my dad, my mum was working on Doctor Who at the time," Ty previously said. "I watched him on TV as the hero, and it was crazy how much your life can change."

Ty appears to be following in his famous parents' footsteps and has already appeared in an array of movies and TV shows including House of Dragon, Tolkien, Doom Patrol and War of the Worlds.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Georgia Tennant's daughter makes movie debut

David has occasionally spoken about parenthood, describing fatherhood as one of the "most extraordinary things." In an interview with Candid magazine, he said: "Our kids are lovely, and I think that being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you, as well as being something you have to keep working at if you're going to be any good at it."

© Instagram David Tennant has spoken openly about parenthood

Georgia and David are also doting parents to Olive, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie. The couple are raising their brood in a stunning London home complete with a modern kitchen and a sprawling garden.