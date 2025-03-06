Georgia Tennant's children look so grown-up in rare photo

Georgia Tennant sparked a sweet fan reaction on Thursday when she shared a rare photo of her children.

To mark World Book Day, the Merlin actress uploaded a picture of her three youngest children dressed in colourful outfits. The sibling trio looked so tall as they posed outside on a paved porch in the glorious sunshine.

"Andy from the treehouse, Bella the Blueberry fairy & 'The Wall' from the marvel comic super spidey stories: vol 1 issue 8 published February 1975. #worldbookday," the proud mother wrote in her caption.

Georgia's followers were quick to praise their creativity, with one writing: "The Wall is utterly inspired. Let's hear it for comics!!!" while a second noted: "Amazing costumes!" and a third chimed in: "Excellent costuming!"

Loved-up couple Georgia and David are doting parents to five children. The pair, who walked down the aisle in 2011, share Olive, Wilfred, Doris, Birdie, and Georgia's eldest child, Ty.

The duo are notoriously private about their family life and tend to keep their brood out of the spotlight. Reflecting on their decision to protect their children's identities, David previously told The Guardian: "We're not quite as squeamish as we were. But I think a lot of that comes from an insecurity about being uncovered or invaded. The longer you're together, the less that feels like a threat."

Meanwhile, during a chat with the Radio Times in 2020, David, 53, shared: "I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it's hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters."

Musing on the joys of fatherhood, he went on to describe parenting as "one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you."

Georgia and David's love story

The pair crossed paths while on the set of Doctor Who when Georgia was cast as Jenny in the 2008 episode titled 'The Doctor's Daughter'. They dated for a few years and later tied the knot in December 2011 with Georgia rocking a beautiful wedding gown which she paired with a short veil and a glistening tiara.

Prior to meeting David, Georgia had already welcomed her son Ty in March 2002, making the Doctor Who actor a step-father.

Ty, who has already shown signs of following in his famous father's footsteps and sweetly refers to David as his "father". Of their bond, the youngster previously said: "It was great, I was five when I first met my dad, my mum was working on Doctor Who at the time… I watched him on TV as the hero, and it's crazy how much your life can change."