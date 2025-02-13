Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Tennant shares 'heartbreaking' revelation involving his 5 children
david tennant on this morning wearing white jacket

The Doctor Who actor is hosting the BAFTAs on Sunday

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Actor David Tennant has opened up about the loss of his parents and how his mother was never able to meet any of his five children whom he shares with his wife, Georgia.

Writing for Radio Times, the 53-year-old admitted: "Being without my parents now is miserable. My mum never got to meet any of my kids, and that's a bit heartbreaking, because she would have loved them."

David Tennant and Georgia Tennant live in London with their five children
David Tennant and Georgia Tennant live in London with their five children

The actor's mother, Helen, sadly passed away from cancer in 2007.

David also revealed how his later father was able to meet all of his brood, bar one. "My dad got to meet all but one, and that – obviously – was wonderful, but their memories of him are fading," he poignantly shared.

The star is such a proud dad
The star is such a proud dad

Elsewhere, the Rivals star, who is gearing up to present the BAFTAs on Sunday for a second time in a row, touched on his parenting style and how it differs from that of his parents.

On how his own family are more expressive and open with their emotions, David explained: "My parenting style is different. Because my parents were very consistent and very solid, I never doubted for a second that they were absolutely committed to us without that ever being stated.

David with his son Ty at a film premiere in 2019
David with his son Ty at a film premiere in 2019

"That's the bit that's quite interesting, because in our house now, everyone's saying 'I love you' all the time. It's lovely, and I love it, but it's very foreign to me. I don't remember that ever being said in our house growing up. I mean, I never doubted it was true but it was never said out loud."

David and Georgia's family life

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are doting parents to five children: Olive, 13, Wilfred, 11, Doris, eight, Birdie, four, and Georgia's eldest child Ty, 22. They are raising their brood in London where they live in a stunning home filled with bold, retro interiors.

Georgia Tennant with her daughter Olive
Georgia Tennant with her daughter Olive

Although the duo tend to keep their children out of the spotlight, David has opened up about his role as a father.

WATCH: David Tennant thanks wife for support following NTA award

"I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it's hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters," he candidly told Radio Times.

The couple tied the knot in 2011
The couple tied the knot in 2011

"Being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you."

Two of David and Georgia's children have already shown signs of following in their parents' thespian footsteps, with Ty appearing in the series House of the Dragon, and Olive starring in Belfast and Avoidance.

