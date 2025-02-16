David Tennant and wife Georgia's rare photos of five very private children

David Tennant and his wife Georgia may be well-acquainted with being in the public eye, but they are not forcing stardom on their five children.

The Doctor Who actors, who got married in 2011, live in a stunning home in West London with their kids: Olive, Wilfred, Doris, Birdie and Georgia's eldest child Ty. They are notoriously protective of their privacy, so photos of the family are few and far between.

"We’re not quite as squeamish as we were," he told The Guardian, referring to protecting his kids' identities. "But I think a lot of that comes from an insecurity about being uncovered or invaded. The longer you’re together, the less that feels like a threat."

See rare photos of the Tennant family below…

© Instagram Tumbling hair Georgia proudly showed off her daughter Olive's extra-long blonde hair, which fell to her hips as she posed for a photo outside. Joking about her enviable locks, the actress wrote: "Her presence makes everything better (except how you feel about your own hair)."

© Instagram / @georgiatennantofficial Birthday celebrations For Birdie's fifth birthday, the couple decorated their living room with pink, silver and gold balloons, along with an LED light-up number five and a mound of presents wrapped in pink leopard print wrapping paper. Birdie modelled abstract print pyjamas and golden blonde hair just like her mother's, with Georgia acknowledging she is "all me" in the caption. "My face, my hair, my love of chocolate and boobs and funny," she wrote.

© Instagram Pride outing David and Georgia earned praise from their followers after posting a series of photos of their children Wilfred, Doris and Birdie dressed to the nines for their school's Pride celebrations. They looked adorable in rainbow-hued clothing with glitter adorning their hair, while David posed in a transgender rights T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan: 'You Will Have To Go Through Me'.

© Instagram Sporty moments Posted in black and white, the snapshot, which appeared to be of Doris, showed the youngster doing a handstand against a wall, wearing a leotard and styling their hair in a plait. The busy mum didn't caption the image, allowing her child's athleticism to speak for itself.

© Instagram Cheeky moment Ty showed off his cheeky side as he held his middle finger up to the camera while his mum took a selfie in the car.

© Instagram David's youngest child Georgia posted this super sweet snap of David and their daughter Birdie last year, writing: "They lure you in and then…" and in the next picture we saw the famous dad with several hair bows in his hair.

© Instagram Acting star Looks like dad David is passing down those acting genes as eldest child Olive is already making a name for herself on screen. Georgia shared this photo with her Instagram fans, writing: "Outstanding British Film."

© Instagram Nap time Now that's a good spot for a daytime sleep! Georgia captioned the post: "'Thank [expletive] they’re all back to school'- Birdie T, 2021. #backtoschool."

© @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram Matching plaits How sweet are the couple's lookalike kids? The famous mum posted this snap on her Instagram page, simply tagging it: "#braidybunch."

© @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram Set visit David had some very special guests join him on the set of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary episodes and Georgia couldn't help but mark the special moment on social media.

© Instagram Milestone birthday Marking her son Ty's 21st birthday, Georgia shared a photo of the actor celebrating in style as he sipped on a delicious-looking cocktail. "Happy 21st @ty__tennant. Thank goodness for you," she penned.

Christmas with The Tennants The Tennant family proved it's never too early to put up a Christmas tree. In November 2021, Georgia shared this wonderful photo of her children admiring the gorgeous tree.

© Instagram Family stroll Four of the Tennants' five children went for a family walk and don't they look cute all holding hands? The mum posted: "No greater feeling in the world than getting the children out of the house, fully dressed, with the dog, for a walk, in the sun, for over an hour, then all back home alive, with no one missing and 12 muddy shoes to clean. But don’t fear, they’re now safely back on their iPads and not talking to each other or us. Happy Sunday everyone."

