David Tennant's wife Georgia shares incredibly rare photo of son Ty

Georgia Tennant has shared an ultra-rare throwback photo of her son Ty - and he's every inch her mini-me.

The heartwarming throwback image, which the actress uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showed Georgia's eldest child, Ty, posing for the camera whilst on the set of Dome Karukoski's 2019 biographical drama, Tolkein.

Ty, 22 whom Georgia welcomed in 2002 with a former partner, appeared in his element dressed in a striped sports jersey. "7 years ago. #Tolkein," she wrote in her caption.

The star appears to be following in his parents' acting footsteps. Aside from appearing in Tolkein, Ty has also appeared in Doom Patrol and War of the Worlds.

© Getty Images Ty and David Tennant at the "Tolkien" UK premiere

David and Georgia crossed paths when she had a guest role in the 2008 Doctor Who episode titled The Doctor's Daughter. Reflecting on his parents' encounter, Ty sweetly revealed: "It was great, I was five when I first met my dad, my mum was working on Doctor Who at the time.

"I watched him on TV as the hero, and it was crazy how much your life can change."

After a whirlwind romance, Broadchurch star David adopted Ty in 2011 - the same year they decided to tie the knot.

© Getty Images Georgia and David tied the knot in 2011

The couple are also doting parents to Olive, 13, Wilfred, 11, Doris, nine, Birdie, five. While David and Georgia are notoriously private about their family life, and refrain from sharing photos of their faces online, they have occasionally shared glimpses inside their parenting journey.

During a candid chat with Radio Times in 2020, David said: "I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it's hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters."

© Instagram David has described fatherhood as one of the most 'extraordinary' things

He continued: "Being a dad is one of the most extraordinary and life-affirming things that can ever happen to you."

Earlier this week, the Tennant clan celebrated Birdie's fifth birthday. To mark the occasion, Georgia and David pulled out all the stops with a sea of pink, silver and gold balloons and a special LED number five light.

© Instagram Birdie Tennant was surprised with a mound of presents on her fifth birthday

"Number 5 is 5," Georgia wrote on Instagram. "And finally one who is all me. My face, my hair, my love of chocolate and boobs and funny."

The mother-of-five continued: "She's the glue who holds us all together. The one the rest all flock to. The one who has us doing anything and all that she wishes. Happy Birthday Bird."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with birthday well-wishes. "Happy birthday to your mini me," wrote one, while a second noted: "Little bird flying with the time," and a third added: "She's 5 already!!!! Happy birthday Birdie."