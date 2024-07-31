Arnold Schwarzenegger is unrecognizable on 77th birthday in photos inside home you have to see

Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 77 on Tuesday, July 30 and celebrated with family. In honor of his big day, his son-in-law is sharing an intimate new look inside his home.

Chris Pratt took to Instagram on the big day to share his own tribute to his famous father-in-law, sharing some insight into Grandpa Arnold and the home life they'd built as a family.

Since 2019, the 45-year-old Marvel star has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, 34, and they share daughters Lyla, three, and Eloise, two. Chris is also a dad to son Jack, 11, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris shared several photos inside his father-in-law's home, which included a room with a chess board surrounded by several framed portraits of the actor, a massage chair embossed with the American flag on the porch, and a sleek and modern kitchen.

The snap inside the kitchen was the most adorable and head-turning, as it showed the doting grandpa playing with his two young granddaughters, plus a spotted pig that randomly joined the frame as well.

The Terminator star looked to be his usual joyful and muscular self, albeit with a thick crop of white facial hair that made him look even more dignified into his later years.

"Happy Birthday Arnold! You're one of a kind," the Jurassic World actor wrote. "Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings and hand feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen."

Fans of the screen legend inundated the comments section with tributes as well, leaving responses like: "Imagine being able to say your father in law is both the Terminator AND the former governor of California," and: "I know the kid in you is still in shock he's your father in law lol."

Arnold is set to become a grandfather one more time, with Katherine and Chris expecting a third child. While they haven't officially announced the news, Katherine's reported pregnancy made headlines back in June.

And earlier this week, the Guardians of the Galaxy star confirmed it when he shared a photo of his heavily pregnant wife from a party at home, which some fans believed might've even been a gender reveal/baby shower. "Greatest party planner in history!" he gushed.

For his birthday, Arnold had his own way of honoring his fans — by providing a discount on his dedicated fitness app, the Pump, calling it: "My birthday gift to all of you."

"I am proud of our Pump village," he wrote on social media. "When you're someone like me, and you build an app to modernize a five-decade fitness crusade, you hope that people will love it and use it as a tool to make the progress they've always wanted."

"That's why, for my birthday, I told the team to cut the price of a yearly membership by more than 20% this week — and we added more than $100 in bonuses when you sign up for the annual plan," he added. "Do it now!"