Elsa Pataky's son, 10, shows off unbelievable ski skills on family holiday - video

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are the ultimate power couple when it comes to encouraging their kids to explore new sports. The pair share three children, twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10, and daughter India Rose, 12.

Elsa Pataky's son is a pro on the ski slopes The family enjoyed a getaway to Courchevel in the French Alps.

While enjoying a luxurious snow-filled getaway to Courchevel in the French Alps, Spanish model Elsa shared a video to Instagram of her twin boys flying down a white blanketed mountain. The montage depicted the duo dressed in adorable dinosaur ski onesies as they practiced tricks on the peaks and sped down the run.

One video captures Elsa's son effortlessly gliding down a steep hill in a cute green outfit. The 10-year-old then pulls off a flawless flip, landing gracefully onto an inflatable ski cushion.

© Instagram The couple share three kids

It's not just skiing that the twins have mastered – they were also filmed testing out their snowboarding skills.

Further snaps depicted Elsa and Chris posing for a selfie at the après-ski as well as the gorgeous view from their charming chalet. Elsa looked stunning in a metallic ski jacket while her blond locks were swept back into a ponytail. Meanwhile, Chris donned a camel-toned waterproof coat with a matching beanie and black sunglasses.

Elsa captioned the sweet video: "My favourite family holidays are always in the snow!! @chrishemsworth/ mis vacaciones favoritas en familia son siempre en la nieve! Big thanks to @emacorno_skiinstructor and his team who organized our entire adventure, made everything run so smoothly, And making our time here in Courchevel, French Alps, truly unforgettable."

© Getty Images The couple encourage their kids when it comes to sports

This isn't the first time the couple has documented their children's impressive sporting skills. The stars sparked debate among their fans when they entered their 12-year-old daughter, India Rosie, into a steer riding event back in early January.

In the video, India could be seen dramatically falling off the animal once it exited the bucking chute, with fans sharing their outrage that her parents would allow her to take part in such a dangerous sport.

The Fast Five actress captioned the post: "Starting the year with a little bit of adrenaline! Rodeo night!! I almost have a hard attack! @jandjrodeo."

© @elsapataky Instagram India and her horse

It wasn't only India who attempted to mount the calf as Tristan also attempted the sport but fell off on the first buck.

Followers flocked to the comment section to debate the safety and animal cruelty issues associated with bull riding. One fan wrote: "Omg! So dangerous and irresponsible. Poor kids!"

Elsa and her daughter also share a love for equestrianism and even attended the Magic Millions polo and showjumping event in January.