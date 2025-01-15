Exclusive: Elsa Pataky wows in skimpy drenched swimsuit alongside shirtless husband Chris Hemsworth during sun-soaked trip to the beach

Elsa Pataky was the ultimate beach bombshell on Tuesday when she and her action star husband Chris Hemsworth enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to the beach.

The Hollywood couple, who tied the knot in 2010, were the ultimate couple goals as they frolicked along the Australian coastline. Actress and model Elsa, 48, was a vision, wearing an ocean-drenched white swimsuit that showed off her impeccably toned physique.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Elsa was the ultimate beach babe in a white swimsuit © MEDIA-MODE.COM She paired her all-in-one with a navy blue baseball cap

As she headed for a dip in the sea, Elsa swept up her brilliant blonde locks into a soft bun and added a navy blue cap. Completing her beach-babe attire, the Fast and Furious star added a bold gold necklace and a pair of vibrant red towelling shorts.

Meanwhile, Furiosa actor Chris, 41, opted for a shirtless appearance, wearing only his grey swim shorts and a beige cap. Battling the beating sun rays, he added a pair of brown sunglasses, matching the leopard-print towel he used to dry himself.

Chris was also captured launching a vibrant yellow rugby ball across the sand as he played with friends.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Elsa rocked a pair of red towelling shorts over her fabulous swimsuit © MEDIA-MODE.COM The actress and model is in incredible shape

The loved-up couple's outing appears to have taken place close to their sprawling $7 million megamansion, nestled in the forestry of Broken Head Road, about 12 kilometres from Byron Bay and overlooking Seven Mile Beach.

The Australian home is the perfect place for the couple's children—twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 10, and daughter India Rose, 12—to grow up by the sea.

As expected from one of Hollywood's most famous couples, the house is packed with incredible amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, a state-of-the-art at-home gym, five bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, a spa, a huge indoor-outdoor kitchen, a cinema room, a games room, and a four-car garage.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Meanwhile, Chris sported just his swim shorts and a beige cap © MEDIA-MODE.COM The Furiosa actor dried himself off with a leopard print towel

They also have a games room with a bar to entertain family and friends when they visit.

In 2017, Elsa opened up about how their Australian family life is her dream come true in an interview with PEOPLE.

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Chris and Elsa have an incredible mega-mansion in Byron Bay

She told the publication: "It's a different life for our kids that we decided is the best for them.

"They live in nature surrounded by animals. It was my dream growing up. I grew up in a city, and I always had the dream to be with animals, surrounded by nature, close to the beach. So I thought that would be the best we could give to our family and our kids."

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Elsa married Chris in 2010 and the pair share three children

The couple also own property in LA, but Chris previously confessed to Modern Luxury that he found living in LA "suffocating".

He said: "I love what I do as an actor, but when you are surrounded by it constantly, it becomes a bit suffocating. It’s nice to have conversations with people and be part of a community that doesn’t live and breathe that world.

"We were living shoulder to shoulder in the suburbs and thought that’s not how we want our kids to grow up. Moving to a kind of farm setup back here on the coast in Australia has been the best thing."

Chris and Elsa's fitness regime

The incredible snaps show just how toned the couple are meaning they must have a killer workout regime. HELLO! spoke to Chris' fitness trainer Luke Zocchi who trained the actor for his latest role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Luke told HELLO: "Leading up to filming Furiosa, we were training 3-4 times a week. The regime was really similar to what we’ve created with the new Power Shred program on Centr," the fitness app he created with Chris and Elsa.

"We did full-body workouts incorporating traditional lifts like bench presses, chin-ups, kettlebell deadlifts, lunges and machine exercises for all muscle groups. Then circuit-style cardio including running, SkiErg and functional movements like farmer’s carries, with minimal rests in between."

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Elsa's physique is to die for!

"As the leader of the bad guys, his goal was to have serious presence. There were no body fat percentages to hit, Chris just wanted to be lean and strong, and not overly bulky like Thor." "I love this type of workout," Chris admitted on his social media. "Being able to cover a lot of bases, explosiveness, strength, stability, speed and hypertrophy helps me feel functional and strong."

Elsa told Women's Health UK: "The reason we created this program was to bring together all the people we think are really good in fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness. I think those three things are important to keep healthy and happy. Chris put it together, but I wanted to be a part of it, too."

As well as her high-intensity workouts. Elsa is also incredibly passionate about yoga. She told Body and Soul: "I discovered yoga, and I discovered how to stretch the muscle and make it more beautiful."