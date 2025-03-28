Jeremy Vine's private wife he's 'terrified' to work with

Jeremy Vine revealed he's "terrified" at the thought of working alongside his wife, Rachel Schofield. However, they did work together on his Channel 5 programme back in 2020.

Rachel, 49, stepped into the shoes of regular presenter Storm Huntley for a brief period. The journalist appeared on screen with husband Jeremy, 59, back in 2020, which marked the first time the couple have appeared together professionally.

Jeremy confessed that he was nervous about the prospect, despite having decades of broadcasting experience under his belt.

He joked: "I'm slightly terrified. Storm's away, and someone thought of asking Rachel in. She is, of course, streets ahead of me in every dimension, so I know I'll be in good hands. Secretly, I can't wait!"

Who is Rachel Schofield?

© Getty Rachel Schofield and Jeremy Vine attend Centrepoint's Ultimate Pub Quiz

Rachel Schofield is an experienced journalist and broadcaster with a strong background in news reporting.

She started her media career after graduating with a first-class degree in Modern Languages from Durham University in 1998. Her first media role was at Purple FM.

Rachel joined the BBC in 1999, initially working at BBC Radio Newcastle before moving to television, presenting Look North. Her career at the BBC saw her work across BBC News and BBC Radio 4.

After leaving the BBC in 2012, Rachel became a freelance journalist and presenter, building her career independently.

Jeremy and Rachel's relationship timeline

© Getty Rachel Schofield and Jeremy Vine attend the press night performance of Giacomo Puccini's "Tosca", opening

Jeremy and Rachel first met while covering the 2001 general election. They married the following year in 2002, making their marriage now over two decades long.

The couple share two daughters together and have largely kept their family life out of the public eye.

Jeremy has previously spoken about their age gap, with Rachel being ten years younger. He told The Guardian: "My wife, Rachel Schofield, a presenter on the BBC News Channel, insisted I join the National Trust and we visit old buildings.

"Dad always makes a joke that I'm one of them because I'm 50 and she's 39. Culturally, she's on it in a way I'm not, but – now – I'm more aware."

Rachel's temporary role on the Jeremy Vine show

© Getty Jeremy Vine (L) and Rachel Schofield attend the press night after party for "Cirque Berserk!" at The Peacock Theatre

Rachel will join Jeremy as co-presenter on the Channel 5 programme for just one week while Storm Huntley takes some time off.

Speaking about her temporary role, Rachel said: "I think between us Jeremy and I have over 50 years of broadcasting experience, but amazingly we've never ventured into a studio together before.

"So stepping into the brilliant Storm's shoes for a week is a unique opportunity. I just think I might need it in the contract that he makes the tea when the alarm goes off."

Jeremy Vine's broadcasting career

© BBC Jeremy Vine is the presenter of the Jeremy Vine show on Channel 5

Jeremy has been a household name for many years, known for presenting the BBC Radio 2 lunchtime show, as well as hosting the popular quiz show Eggheads.

He has also been the face of Channel 5's weekday morning current affairs programme Jeremy Vine since 2018, after it replaced The Wright Stuff.

Outside broadcasting, Jeremy has published several books, including his memoir What I Learnt, What My Listeners Say and Why We Should Take Notice.

Challenges in Jeremy's personal life

© Getty Jeremy Vine arrives at St Peter's Church at a funeral service held for DJ Johnnie Walker

Jeremy has previously opened up about personal challenges, including his experiences cycling in London, where he faced confrontation from motorists.

In one notable incident, Jeremy filmed an angry confrontation with a motorist who verbally abused him. The footage led to a court case in which the driver was jailed for threatening behaviour and dangerous driving.

Reflecting on the incident, Jeremy admitted he regretted the outcome. He said: "My friends say, 'Oh, but you were a victim of crime,' but I ended up feeling I wanted to apologise to her.

"On the day in court she came in with a suitcase because she expected to be sent to prison. I would have been happy with just an apology."

Jeremy Vine's famous brother

© Getty Tim Vine attends the 40th Dave's Edinburgh Comedy awards at Dovecot studios

Not everyone realises that Jeremy has another famous face in his family. His younger brother is comedian Tim Vine, well-known for his fast-paced, pun-filled stand-up comedy routines.

While Jeremy pursued journalism and broadcasting, Tim made his name in the entertainment industry, showing that talent clearly runs in the family.

Jeremy Vine airs weekdays from 9.15am on Channel 5.