Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome baby girl with sweet announcement

Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly!

The pair have welcomed their first child together, announcing her arrival via a sweet video on Instagram on Thursday.

"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," the rapper wrote in the caption. "3/27/25."

The accompanying video saw the newborn clutching onto her dad's finger, complete with his black painted nails.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, first announced they were expecting a bundle of joy in November, yet reportedly called off their romance the following month.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," read Megan's pregnancy announcement, referring to lyrics from Machine Gun Kelly's song "Last November" about a miscarriage they had experienced.

© Emma McIntyre, Getty The pair announced that they had welcomed a baby girl

"I had never been through anything like that before in my life," the 37-year-old said on Good Morning America in November 2023. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart … trying to navigate, 'What does this mean' and 'Why did this happen?'"

Megan shares three children with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight.

Just hours before announcing the birth of his daughter, the musician was called out by Megan's ex on social media for sending fiery messages to him, which Brian shared on his Instagram story.

© Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 The couple suffered a tragic miscarriage in 2023

"Stop asking when our child is gonna [be] born. You the FEDS," Machine Gun Kelly wrote in one message. "Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public."

"You chose the wrong one to [expletive] with mr child actor. Go back to cereal commercials," he added.

Brian, who rose to fame for his role in Beverly Hills, 90210, hit back at the message, adding a slew of laughing emojis and writing, "I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad. Leo [DiCaprio], careful. He may be coming for you next."

© Getty Brian took to Instagram to call out the new father

Brian's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, took to Instagram to show support for her partner, adding, "That was about the equivalent of a dog pissing on its territory making it known it's back in the area."

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have endured their fair share of ups and downs in the relationship, after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020 and getting engaged in January 2022.

Despite their public displays of affection, including the mother of four gifting her partner a necklace with a drop of her blood, the pair chose to take a step back from the spotlight leading up to their pregnancy announcement.

© Getty Megan and her partner reportedly split in December

"What I've learned about being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," Megan said on the Call Her Daddy podcast about their decision to keep their romance under wraps.

"What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," she continued. "I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."