Hulk Hogan, 70, marries Sky Daily, 45, in intimate Florida wedding

The WWE star has been married twice before

Over the weekend, the wrestling world and fans witnessed a heartwarming moment as Hulk Hogan, the legendary WWE star, exchanged vows with Sky Daily in an intimate setting in Clearwater, Florida.

At 70, Hogan is embarking on a new chapter in his life, as he tied the knot for the third time.

Within the quiet sanctum of the Indian Rocks Baptist Church, the couple professed their love for each other in front of a close-knit circle of family members.

Officiating their union was their pastor, Aaron Filippone, who ensured the ceremony remained heartfelt and genuine.

In a video shared on Instagram Sky looked radiant. Dressed in a resplendent white gown designed by Rue de Seine, the 45-year-old yoga instructor exuded elegance and poise.

The strapless ensemble was adorned with intricate embroideries that played with light with every movement. To complement her outfit, Sky chose 18-carat white gold earrings, shimmering with four-carat diamonds.

Her jewelry ensemble was completed with a harmonizing bracelet, necklace pendant, and a dazzling wedding ring. The latter, as insiders shared with the media, is estimated to be worth an impressive $500,000.

© Instagram Hulk Hogan with his new wife Sky Daily

Contrasting Sky's luminescent white, Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, donned a classic black tuxedo.

His outfit was accentuated with a white corsage neatly pinned to the lapel and a coordinated bow tie. True to his iconic style, he wore his signature black headband, adding a touch of nostalgia and personality to his wedding attire.

While the event was graced by the presence of Hogan’s son, Nick, his eldest daughter, Brooke, was noticeably absent.

© Michael Loccisano/Getty Hulk Hogan and first wife Linda during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards

However, ensuring Sky had her cherished ones around, all her three children were present, witnessing their mother embark on this beautiful journey.

Their romance, which blossomed over a year, saw the couple get engaged in July.

© John Parra/Getty Hulk Hogan and former wife Jennifer McDaniel

Announcing this momentous decision, Hogan shared an Instagram video captured at a friend's wedding, playfully remarking: “She was crazy enough to say ‘Yes’ brother.”

Hogan’s journey of love and relationships has been an open book. He was previously married to Linda Hogan from 1983 until 2009. Their life together gifted them two children, Brooke, now 35, and Nick, 33. Hogan’s second shot at marital bliss was with Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. However, after 11 years, their paths diverged.