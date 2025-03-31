Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's absolute double in unseen photo
mother and daughter in silky maxi dresses© Getty Images

David and Victoria's youngest child is a budding fashionista

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
12 minutes ago
Harper Beckham was every inch her mother Victoria's mini-me in a previously unseen photo shared by David to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.

The photo, which featured in a carousel of joyous family photos, showed fashion designer VB and Harper pulling the exact same pose as they tilted their heads back towards the camera.

mother and daughter staring at camera on holiday© Instagram
Victoria and Harper adopted the same stylish pose

Exuding holiday glamour, former Spice Girl Victoria looked bronzed and beautiful in a fiery coral top. She had her bouncy brunette locks secured in an updo and highlighted her features with sculpting makeup.

Harper, now 13, was dressed in a pretty floral dress complete with ruffled sleeves. She had her luminous blonde locks down loose in a centre part and appeared in her element as she bonded with her mother.

victoria beckham with daughter harper © Instagram
David and Victoria welcomed Harper in July 2011

In his caption, David wrote an emotional message, heaping praise on all of the "incredible women" around him. He penned: "I'm so lucky to have so many incredible women around me who are the most amazing Mum's. I learn from you every single day. Happy Mothers Day @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_ We Love You so much. Kiddies are so lucky to have a mum like yours @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages. Chief among them was VB herself who commented: "I love you all so much, [you are] my everything," while one follower gushed: "Family is everything," and another added: "The picture of Harper and Victoria looking back, sooooo beautiful."

The whole family recently united to attend the Beckham premiere in London in October 2023© Getty Images
The Beckham brood are incredibly close

Harper and Victoria's unbreakable bond

Victoria shares a special bond with her lookalike daughter Harper. The pair have a shared passion for all things fashion and beauty and are regularly seen supporting one another on social media.

mother and daughter in pool © Instagram
The mother-daughter duo are inseperable

Of their relationship, Victoria previously told Vogue Australia: "We're super, super close."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on ITV's This Morning, the 'Wannabe' singer shared: "Harper loves beauty. She loves it, I'm very close with all of the children but the great thing about Harper being a little girl, she loves to play with makeup and that's really great mother and daughter time."

Over the years, Victoria has also made sure to instill in her daughter a plethora of key values, most notably kindness. Musing on her mother's influence, Harper said in a speech at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards: "The winner is someone I have always looked up to. She's built an incredible business from the ground up and has showed me the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards."

Harper and VB matched in silky ensembles for the occasion© Dave Benett
Harper and VB at the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

She continued: "She's taught me so much about what it takes to succeed. But above all else she's taught me to always be kind and, even though she has a million things to do, she rarely misses school."

