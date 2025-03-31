Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's absolute double in unseen photo

Harper Beckham was every inch her mother Victoria's mini-me in a previously unseen photo shared by David to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.

The photo, which featured in a carousel of joyous family photos, showed fashion designer VB and Harper pulling the exact same pose as they tilted their heads back towards the camera.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper adopted the same stylish pose

Exuding holiday glamour, former Spice Girl Victoria looked bronzed and beautiful in a fiery coral top. She had her bouncy brunette locks secured in an updo and highlighted her features with sculpting makeup.

Harper, now 13, was dressed in a pretty floral dress complete with ruffled sleeves. She had her luminous blonde locks down loose in a centre part and appeared in her element as she bonded with her mother.

© Instagram David and Victoria welcomed Harper in July 2011

In his caption, David wrote an emotional message, heaping praise on all of the "incredible women" around him. He penned: "I'm so lucky to have so many incredible women around me who are the most amazing Mum's. I learn from you every single day. Happy Mothers Day @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_ We Love You so much. Kiddies are so lucky to have a mum like yours @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages. Chief among them was VB herself who commented: "I love you all so much, [you are] my everything," while one follower gushed: "Family is everything," and another added: "The picture of Harper and Victoria looking back, sooooo beautiful."

© Getty Images The Beckham brood are incredibly close

Harper and Victoria's unbreakable bond

Victoria shares a special bond with her lookalike daughter Harper. The pair have a shared passion for all things fashion and beauty and are regularly seen supporting one another on social media.

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo are inseperable

Of their relationship, Victoria previously told Vogue Australia: "We're super, super close."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on ITV's This Morning, the 'Wannabe' singer shared: "Harper loves beauty. She loves it, I'm very close with all of the children but the great thing about Harper being a little girl, she loves to play with makeup and that's really great mother and daughter time."

Over the years, Victoria has also made sure to instill in her daughter a plethora of key values, most notably kindness. Musing on her mother's influence, Harper said in a speech at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards: "The winner is someone I have always looked up to. She's built an incredible business from the ground up and has showed me the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards."

© Dave Benett Harper and VB at the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

She continued: "She's taught me so much about what it takes to succeed. But above all else she's taught me to always be kind and, even though she has a million things to do, she rarely misses school."