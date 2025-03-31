Gene Hackman's family make bold demand weeks after he was found dead alongside wife Betsy

Gene Hackman's family are seeking to block the release of the star's death records.
A judge is deciding whether the request will be granted and records sealed to protect the family's constitutional right to privacy.
Gene's estate wants photos, videos and documents blocked and the court has put a temporary hold on their release.
Their demand comes after Gene and his wife Betsy Arakawa were discovered dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on February 26.
Gene died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease one week after his wife, 63, passed away.
It was later revealed that she contracted hantavirus, a deadly disease spread by rodents.
She was found on the bathroom floor, while Gene had fallen in the mudroom and never regained consciousness.
The family's decision to request the records be blocked comes after it was revealed the bodies of Gene and Betsy had not been claimed.
The Bonnie & Clyde star welcomed kids Christopher, 65, Leslie, 58, and Elizabeth, 62, with his first wife, Faye Maltese.
The trio live in California, and while they have not claimed Gene's body yet, it is not known if they were bequeathed anything in their father's will. His $80 million fortune was left to Betsy, although the fact that her death preceded his likely complicated the will process.
"He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."
In her will, Betsy left all her assets to a trust to be distributed to several charities.
Elizabeth and Leslie spoke out about their father's death just hours after news broke in February, releasing a statement that read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy."
Later, she praised Betsy for caring for her dad and told the Daily Mail: "They had a wonderful marriage. I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive," she said.
"[Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing."