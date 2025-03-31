Gene Hackman's family make bold demand weeks after he was found dead alongside wife Betsy

Gene Hackman's family are seeking to block the release of the star's death records.

A judge is deciding whether the request will be granted and records sealed to protect the family's constitutional right to privacy.

Gene's estate wants photos, videos and documents blocked and the court has put a temporary hold on their release.

WATCH: Gene Hackman's shocking cause of death and tributes

Their demand comes after Gene and his wife Betsy Arakawa were discovered dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico on February 26.

Gene died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease one week after his wife, 63, passed away.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Gene and his wife died in February

It was later revealed that she contracted hantavirus, a deadly disease spread by rodents.

She was found on the bathroom floor, while Gene had fallen in the mudroom and never regained consciousness.

© GC Images Elizabeth and Leslie are Gene's daughters

The family's decision to request the records be blocked comes after it was revealed the bodies of Gene and Betsy had not been claimed.

The Bonnie & Clyde star welcomed kids Christopher, 65, Leslie, 58, and Elizabeth, 62, with his first wife, Faye Maltese.

The trio live in California, and while they have not claimed Gene's body yet, it is not known if they were bequeathed anything in their father's will. His $80 million fortune was left to Betsy, although the fact that her death preceded his likely complicated the will process.

© Animal Rescue Inc/ Facebook His family have requested records be blocked

"He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."

In her will, Betsy left all her assets to a trust to be distributed to several charities.

© WireImage Gene cared for Gene

Elizabeth and Leslie spoke out about their father's death just hours after news broke in February, releasing a statement that read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy."

Later, she praised Betsy for caring for her dad and told the Daily Mail: "They had a wonderful marriage. I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive," she said.

Gene Hackman: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images 1. Joining the Marines At 16, Gene left home to join the Marines, just three years after his father had abandoned his family. 2. 'Least likely to succeed' Gene studied acting at Pasadena Theatre's acting school, where he was classmates and friends with Dustin Hoffman. Both were dubbed "least likely to succeed" because they didn’t fit the typical young leading man stereotype. Of course, they both proved everyone wrong. 3. His big break came later Gene Hackman's career proves that big breaks can come later in life. At 37, he landed his first big role in the classic Bonnie and Clyde, which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. However, it wasn’t until he was 41 that he landed his first leading role. 4. Retiring from acting By the early 2000s, Gene had hundreds of film credits to his name but the stress of his career was taking a toll on his health. He told Empire that part of the reason for his retirement was the physical and emotional strain attendant on acting. 5. He didn’t watch his hit films The French Connection, one of his most famous films, earned him an Oscar. However, Gene admitted in a 2021 interview with The New York Post that he only watched the film once during the initial screening. He didn’t enjoy watching himself on screen and didn’t grasp the lasting legacy of his films.

"[Betsy] took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing."