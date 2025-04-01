Why Brooklyn Beckham wasn't at his dad David's first 50th birthday bash 

The Beckham clan were out in full force on Monday evening as they assembled for David's early 50th birthday celebrations.

It was a family affair with the former England captain celebrating in Miami alongside his glamorous wife Victoria, their sons Cruz and Romeo and their daughter, Harper.

© Instagram David Beckham celebrated in Miami with friends and family

Romeo, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo, was joined by his DJ girlfriend Kim Turnbull, while budding musician Cruz, also dressed in a tuxedo, looked smitten with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

For the special gathering, fashion designer Victoria, 50, oozed sophistication in a rippling oyster-hued satin maxi dress complete with spaghetti straps. She wore her trademark lob in crimped waves and highlighted her features with a palette of bronzed makeup.

© Instagram Fashion designer Victoria looked flawless in a rippling satin maxi dress

Harper, meanwhile, was her mother's mini-me dressed in a chocolate brown maxi dress which she paired with layered gold necklaces. She had her sunkissed blonde locks down loose in bouncy waves and opted for a radiant beauty look.

In his caption, David wrote: "So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with. Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

While fans were quick to send heartfelt messages in the comments section, multiple fans couldn't help but notice Brooklyn and his wife Nicola's absence. One wrote: "Where is Brooklyn?" while a second added: "Where are Brooklyn and Nicola? Very weird."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harper Beckham's sweetest photos with her 3 brothers

Although Brooklyn and Nicola share a close bond with David and Victoria, the pair were noticeably absent from the family gathering. While it's not known how the couple spent the weekend, it seems likely that the pair had their own plans preventing them from traveling across to Miami. It's also worth noting that the recent birthday bash was an early celebration ahead of David's milestone birthday on 2 May.

We imagine that the loved-up couple will attend family celebrations further down the line.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola live in Los Angeles together

Brooklyn and Nicola are thought to be living in Los Angeles, with their sights set on saving for their "dream house" together. Their city pad is seriously swanky and boasts a hotel-worthy living room decked out with a marble fireplace, hints of natural wood and neutral paint colours.

The pair used to live in a sprawling home in Beverly Hills. Their first home together, an $11 million mansion, boasted five bedrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool and a yoga room.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2022

During a chat with Cosmopolitan, Nicola shared: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us.

"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."