Brooklyn Beckham reunites with brother Cruz in show of support for mum Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham and Cruz Beckham have reunited to support their mum at her Paris Fashion Week show.

The brothers, aged 23 and 18 respectively, put to bed any rumors of a current feud between members of the family as they both enjoyed watching Victoria Beckham's Autumn Winter display. Their mother also did her bit to suggest any hostility between their extended family is over by hugging Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham at the end of her show.

Although Cruz's appreciation for his mother's designs was more noticeable during the show thanks to the fact he leaned towards the catwalk, Brooklyn's head can also be seen on the left near Cruz also nodding along appreciatively.

Harper Beckham, 11, was also present watching with her brothers. She attended the event in a suit which beautifully twinned with her father David's.

The Beckhams all together at Victoria's Spring Summer 2023 fashion show

Brooklyn's show of solidarity alongside his wife Nicola and the rest of his family comes despite the fact that Nicola and Victoria have been rumored to be feuding. The reason for their supposed falling out comes from the fashion related issue that Nicola opted for a Valentino wedding dress instead of wearing one designed by Victoria.

However, the rumored clash has previously been denied by both parties with Nicola, 28, explaining more details about what happened in an interview with Variety last year.

Brooklyn and Nicola in 2023

She explained: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

In the same Variety interview, Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

