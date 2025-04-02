Dick Van Dyke's incredibly simple breakfast you'll want to steal

Dick Van Dyke is a national treasure with 99 years under his belt, so it makes sense that he eats only the best every morning.

The beloved icon is still incredibly spritely in his twilight years, all thanks to frequent exercise and a healthy diet.

His wife, Arlene Silver, took to Instagram to reveal his breakfast of choice, sharing that the actor has a particular preference that is surprisingly simple.

The couple had returned from a gym workout when she began making their first meal of the day, sporting a purple hoodie as she started an Instagram live.

Arlene shared that she was making her husband two eggs cooked over medium, along with toasted Orowheat potato bread topped with butter and strawberry jam.

The most important part though was the cup of Keurig coffee to go with his meal, which came with a whopping five lumps of sugar. Arlene opted for cauliflower hash browns for herself as she made breakfast in their rustic kitchen.

© Getty Images The 99-year-old maintains a healthy diet and workout regimen

The couple first met backstage at the SAG Awards in 2006, when he was attending as a guest and she was working as a makeup artist. They married six years later, and both share a passion for working out and staying fit.

The Mary Poppins actor previously explained that continuing to exercise into his old age has helped him live a full and happy life.

Joining fellow actor Ted Danson on the Where Everyone Knows Your Name podcast, Dick shared how often he works out.

© CBS Photo Archive Arlene revealed that she makes him eggs on toast for breakfast with coffee

"Somebody said, 'To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?'" he began. "I said, 'I've always exercised.' Three days a week, we go to the gym, still. Three days a week."

He continued: "And I think that's why I'm not stove up like my equals." The father of four prefers to work out for an hour, throwing in lots of stretching, sit-ups and yoga.

He also said that he has always possessed the energy and drive to get up and work out, even at 99 years old. "I'm one of those people who gets up on the right side of the bed in the morning," he told NPR. "I get up and have a cup of coffee, and go to the gym before I talk myself out of it because I will, as anybody will."

© Getty Images Dick works out at least three times a week

During the devastating LA wildfires that raged across the county in January, Dick and Arlene were forced to stay at home and grew restless without their frequent gym sessions.

"Keeping up with his fitness is the other thing," Arlene said in a social media video. "He told me this morning, 'I feel like a lizard just laying here.'"

Arlene and Dick are a strong team, and he shared that he wouldn't know what to do without her in his life. "I don't think I'd even be here, to tell you that truth," Dick told Forbes.

© Getty Images He revealed that he likely wouldn't be here without Arlene's love and support

"She keeps me in shape, feeds me and I love her more every day. We're just getting closer and closer," he added.

His 53-year-old wife responded by explaining how he had changed her life for the better.

"I was very cynical, I think, when I first met him," she told the outlet. "He's such a great human being and he's so pure in his thoughts and his heart, that it's rubbed off on me. Just all the wholesome things of life – that's what he has and he's just made me a better person."

