Dick Van Dyke's never-before-seen photo with wife Arlene leaves fans tearing up

Dick Van Dyke's fans were struck by a new photo of the legendary actor shared on social media from one of his more memorable moments in the spotlight.

The actor, 99, recently made a surprising appearance last year in the music video for the Coldplay song "All My Love," which was a dedication to him.

Dick and his wife Arlene Silver, 53, handled production on the video, which was directed by filmmaker Spike Jonze. A shorter version was published on his 99th birthday on December 13.

On his social media page, his official photographer Laura shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo from the making of the clip, showing Dick and Arlene interacting with Spike.

"Here's a little sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse filming the @coldplay music video for 'All My Love', as the Van Dykes chat with director @spikejonze Spike Jonze. A most magical filming indeed!" it was captioned.

Fans in the comments remarked on the emotional experience of watching the video, saying it continued to bring them to tears. "I loved the video so much! I cry happy tears everytime I watch it! Chris Martin is brilliant & a great soul & Dick is such a national treasure," one fan commented, with another also saying: "Tears flow every time I hear this song. Love you DVD and Arlene."

Chris Martin and Dick made an appearance together on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of his big birthday and the video's release, and when the host asked him about how their pairing came to be, Dick revealed he had no idea who Chris was.

"They said, 'Chris Martin called', I said, 'Who?'" he quipped, with the English rocker joking in return: "I didn't know who you were. I said, 'I've been looking for an old guy, who's the oldest guy?'"

Chris, 47, shared that he knew Dick lived relatively close by in Malibu, and through an idea from himself and Spike, he invited the actor over for breakfast with his two kids Apple and Moses, proclaiming himself to be a "super fan."

Dick added: "I started listening to his music right away, and the song was so beautiful," with the actor explaining that the entire video was shot in his own backyard and involved his entire family.

Jimmy joked that he basically got Coldplay to "pay for a home video" and the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star fired back: "If anything, I [found] grandkids I had never met. I had no idea!"

Chris then gleefully recalled his favorite moment from the production, when Dick's 74-year-old son Barry Van Dyke, also an actor like his dad, asked: "Dad, can I turn the pool slide on?"

The Disney legend pointed out that his older son, Christian, is 78 and quipped: "I'm old enough to be Joe Biden's father." Dick also has two daughters, Carrie Beth Van Dyke, 63, and Stacy Van Dyke, 69.

The late night host also asked him about plans for his 99th birthday, and Dick revealed he just wanted to "hide out," although later shared on social media that his kids were able to surprise him with a family celebration.