Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene are almost unrecognizable in latest photos
Actor Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver arrive at the premiere of Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" at the El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

The Mary Poppins actor shares his home with his wife in Malibu

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver aren't ones to shy away from a bit when the time calls for it, with the latter recently sharing some memories from a fun one.

The couple first met in 2006 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Arlene was a celebrity makeup artist, and they tied the knot six years later. They now reside in Dick's decades-old home in Malibu.

The pair often get involved with several activities at home, even involving turning their home into Vandy Manor, an interactive funhouse filled with Dick Van Dyke memorabilia and special exhibits, including for Halloween.

Arlene shared a glimpse from a recent Vandy Manor show where the pair were dressed as old friends Dolly Parton and Kenny Loggins, singing their hit collaboration "Islands in the Stream" together.

Dick was dressed in an off-white suit with a full white goatee and longer hair to match the late Kenny's, with Arlene undergoing a complete transformation to look like Dolly, including the big blonde hair full of curls and a purple sequined dress with a feathered trim.

Fans left sweet comments on the post like: "I wish I had known you back then. This is one of my favorite things you guys have done," and: "Arlene and DVD you all are the best," as well as: "You two pulled it off."

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver perform as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, posted on Instagram© Instagram
Dick and Arlene performed as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton for a Vandy special

The couple recently made an appearance on Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name and reminisced about their first days together, including the night they met.

"I was backstage in the green room of SAG Awards," Dick remembered. "And was just sitting there by myself. And she walked by, and for the first time in my life, I approached [someone], I just jumped up, I said, 'Hi, I'm Dick,' almost without thinking." 

"I introduced myself, and I was totally in love at first sight. And I found out she was a makeup lady, and I said, you can come on my show."

However, Arlene then asked if he could remember what her response to him was, and she revealed that while she was well aware of who the legendary star was, she hadn't actually seen him in anything.

"I said, I had never seen anything," she explained, to which her husband added: "She'd never seen Mary Poppins…It was kind of good for me because she wasn't over impressed or anything. I was just a guy."

Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke attend the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Dick and Arlene have been married since 2012

The actor also told Entertainment Tonight: "I never approached a strange woman in my life. She walked by and I jumped and I said, 'Hi, I'm Dick.' I had no idea she was half my age. Beautiful."

Arlene only had one business card left, which he promptly took. Reflecting on how their friendship turned into something more in 2011, Arlene explained: "We were friends for so long that when I told people that I know, they were happy about [our relationship]."

Dick Van Dyke and wife, Arlene Silver photographed at home during a photo shoot on April 21, 2016 in Malibu, California© Getty Images
The couple first met at the SAG Awards in 2006

"I was fortunate that I didn't grow up," Dick then joked, quipping: "We were meant to be."

