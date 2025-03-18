Dick Van Dyke's gated Malibu mansion is not what you'd expect on the inside

Dick Van Dyke has been a beloved Hollywood figure for nearly seven decades, first making his mark in the industry with TV and stage appearances in the 1950s before achieving stardom in the '60s with hits like Bye Bye Birdie, The Dick Van Dyke Show and Mary Poppins.

However, the legendary entertainer has lived in the same humble abode since 1986, a beautiful gated mansion in Malibu, California which is now valued at $8 million.

The actor purchased the home after his divorce from first wife Margerie Willett and lived there for over 30 years with his longtime partner Michelle Triola Marvin, who passed away in 2009 at the home.

© Instagram Now he lives at the home with his wife Arlene Silver, to whom he has been married since 2012, and the make-up artist shared some glimpses of the eccentricities of her home. Arlene frequently does Instagram Live sessions, updating fans on life in "Vandy Manor," as it's affectionately known, and did a recent spate of sessions while preparing a St. Patrick's Day breakfast for herself and Dick.

© Instagram Her latest clips showed off some of the more rustic and simple touches to their home, including upholstered green chairs, wooden finishings, some of the light fixtures that mimicked dressing room mirrors, and the ornate moldings on their cabinets. She then cut to a video of the kitchen, featuring several modern appliances but more well-loved wooden drawers and black marble countertops, eschewing more of the glossy glam of most celebrity homes today.

© Getty One of the highlights of the space was a large clock affixed on the chimney in the kitchen, a colorful timepiece with large numbers that definitely felt like a tried and true part of the home that Dick's family had grown up with. The home is filled with several trinkets and memorabilia spanning Dick's long and illustrious career, including many portraits and souvenirs from his films like Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. The Van Dyke family also turns their home into an attraction for Halloween annually.

© Instagram The entertainer and his wife were forced to evacuate from the home back in December after the Franklin Fire hit Malibu. Dick and Arlene were able to get out unscathed and even returned in time for the actor's next birthday, reuniting with his family. The mansion was also recently the setting for the Coldplay music video "All My Love," which paid tribute to the Disney Legend. Chris Martin and Dick made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to speak about their experience working together, with the English singer explaining that he long held a fascination for the Diagnosis: Murder star, whose home happened to be close to his.