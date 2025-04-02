Geri Halliwell-Horner's daughter Bluebell, 18, finds her 'own lane' after big family change 

Geri Halliwell doesn't often share details about her 18-year-old "mini-me" daughter Bluebell.

However, in the latest episode of Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, the former Spice Girl revealed that her daughter has flown the nest and is studying English Literature at university.

© Instagram Bluebell and Geri are so close

The pop star told Jessie and Lennie: "[She's studying] English Literature," adding of how proud she is of her daughter: "That's mother's pride though isn't it, you must be very proud of your daughter for what she's achieved. It’s amazing to watch them thrive and find their own lane."

Geri even revealed that Bluebell helps her with her novels, telling the Sunday Times at the weekend: "She’s brilliant at writing. I run things past her."

Whilst Bluebell doesn't appear to have contact with her biological dad, Geri agreed that she has inherited his skills in the written word, as he is a famous screenwriter and director.

Bluebell's impressive talents

Chatting with Jessie and Lenni, Geri also revealed Bluebell has developed a penchant for cooking and kindly cooked up a storm for her parents on Valentine's Day.

"Bluebell really likes cooking," Geri said. Adding: "She cooked last night for us. She cooked Chinese chicken. She'll do anything. She cooked me steak the other day for Valentine's. Rather than going out, she cooked for me and my husband."

© Instagram Christian has officially adopted Bluebell

Geri shares Bluebell with her ex Sacha Gervasi. On Sunday, Geri told the Sunday Times her F1 beau Christian Horner has officially adopted her.

The author explained that it's Blubell's younger siblings who are on washing-up duty to earn their pocket money. "The other two will clear the table for financial reward." That’s their son, Monty, eight, and Christian's daughter, Olivia, eleven.

Christian and Geri's relationship

During the interview, Geri opened up on her relationship with Chrisitan, revealing how they can be quite "silly" behind the scenes.

© Clive Mason Christian and Geri married in May 2015

Sharing a glimpse into some of the fun things they enjoy doing together, Geri spoke of their shared passion for walking the dogs, watching TV and playing games. "We'll find a TV series that we lock into," she said.