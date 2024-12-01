Geri Halliwell-Horner cuddles up to mum Ana amid Spice Girls drama

Geri Halliwell-Horner has made her first public appearance, following reports that she'd shut down a lucrative Spice Girls deal. Spotted alongside her mum, Ana María Hidalgo, and son, Monty, the singer enjoyed a family day out at Wembley Stadium.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner was spotted at Wembley Stadium on Saturday

Wrapping up warm to watch the Lionesses play the US Women's team on Saturday, Geri, 52, donned a cream coat and a roll-neck jumper, as she headed to the stands. Accessorising with silver jewellery, the mum-of-two carried a leather crossbody bag.

Following the game, Geri posted a couple of pitch-side snaps and tagged the Lionesses. The 52-year-old shared a cuddle with her mum, Ana, in the second of the two.

© Instagram Geri cuddled her mum, Ana María Hidalgo

Geri and Ana are incredibly close, and in 2021, the music star called her mum a "wonderful, strong and caring mother and grandmother figure." Their latest reunion comes after Geri and her husband, Christian Horner, hit the headlines this week, after reportedly derailing a Spice Girls series.

According to The Sun, Geri, Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton were approached by Left Bank Pictures about a TV series.

The company, which previously worked on The Crown, hoped to enter negotiations before Geri reportedly objected. Without the green light from all five band members, the project was shut down.

© Getty The singer has reportedly shut down a Spice Girls TV series

Alongside reports that Geri had derailed the deal, further rumours emerged that she and her husband were in talks to make a TV series of their own. Speaking to the PA News Agency this week, Christian, 51, addressed the notion.

"There is a lot being written about different things, but there are absolutely no plans to do a family documentary," he said. "Netflix do enough, and you see enough of the behind-the-scenes on that. So where that report has come from, I have absolutely no idea."

© James Bearne, Getty Geri's husband, Christian Horner has addressed reports

While Christian has been quizzed about the situation, Geri is yet to publicly comment.

In the years since the Spice Girls disbanded, Geri has remained on good terms with Mel B, Mel C, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton.

WATCH: David Beckham captures magical Spice Girls reunion

Back in April, fans were delighted after the five of them returned to the stage at Oswald's club in Mayfair. Reuniting for Victoria's 50th birthday celebrations, the former girlband danced to their classic hit, Stop, with David Beckham sharing highlights from the evening.

More recently, Geri penned a sweet post to Mel B on Instagram. Sharing a selection of throwbacks from their Spice Girls days, the mum-of-two wrote: "Happy birthday @officialmelb! Hope you have an amazing day!"