Geri Halliwell-Horner looks so beautiful in fitted pencil dress - and epic veil
Geri Horner arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London© Getty Images

The Spice Girl was a guest at the Commonwealth Day service alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Geri Halliwell-Horner epitomised modern elegance as she graced the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Spice Girls star took her seat in the Abbey amongst King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other high-profile guests like Sir Chris Hoy and the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer. 

Looking immaculate as ever, Geri stayed loyal to her signature all-white dress code for the occasion. Taking style notes from royalty, the wife of Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing's CEO, opted to wear one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, Jenny Packham. 

Geri's regal dress at the Commonwealth Day service

Geri Horner attends the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey© Getty Images
The Spice Girls star looked radiant in a white ensemble

The 52-year-old singer wore the British designer’s 'Honeybee' midi dress, adorned with grosgrain trim and delicate crystal embellishments. With its feminine flared silhouette, maritime motifs, and striking black piping, her ensemble exuded effortless nautical elegance.

Geri Horner attends the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey© Getty
Geri carried a Gucci handbag

Complementing her dress, Geri added a black headband elevated with a black netted birdcage veil. Her honey-hued hair was worn down in tumbling curls, as she opted for a peachy-toned blush, soft pink lip and defined brows to complete her beauty glow.

As for accessories, the mother-of-two oozed luxury as she carried an oxblood leather Gucci 'Bamboo 1947' handbag.

Geri takes style notes from Princess Kate

Geri Halliwell attends the celebrations for Commonwealth Day on March 10, 2025 in London, England© Getty
The mother-of-two exuded regal elegance in her Jenny Packham dress

The 'Wannabe' singer may rarely veer from her all-white wardrobe, but that doesn't mean her outfits are predictable. From elegant tailored suits to ultra-flattering fits and relaxed, preppy ensembles, Geri easily has one of the most curated wardrobes in the business. 

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style, the star explained the thinking behind her decision to wear an entirely white uniform.

Geri told the publication that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

The Princess of Wales carried her Mulberry clutch at Trooping the Colour 2024, as she arrived with Princess Charlotte and Prince George© JUSTIN TALLIS
The Princess of Wales wore a Jenny Packham dress and Mulberry clutch at Trooping the Colour in 2024

Her ensemble at the Commonwealth service was strikingly similar to the Jenny Packham dress the Princess of Wales wore to the Trooping the Colour service in June. 

Also leaning into nautical influences, Kate's tailored white ensemble was adorned with a striped navy and white ribbon detail.

