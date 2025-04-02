Julia Robert's son, 17, eclipses mom with unexpected appearance

Julia Roberts' son Henry Moder has stepped into the spotlight as he accompanied his mom to the hit Broadway show Good Night and Good Luck at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York on Wednesday evening.

The Oscar-winning actress graced the show to support her friend and former co-star George Clooney, who is currently starring as Edward R. Murrow in the play.

© T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Henry stole the spotlight

It seems the evening was a family affair as the 57-year-old was also joined by her husband Daniel Moder. Julia oozed chic in a long-line black wool coat that was layered over a pair of black tailored pants. The sleek ensemble was teamed with a pair of pointed-toe heels and Julia accessorized with her signature brown-toned spectacles.

The star's luscious auburn locks were styled into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup exuded soft glamour with a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip.

© T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Julia Roberts looked sensational in a chic black coat

Julia's son, Henry, looked so grown up as he sported a stylish orange leather jacket and a pair of blue jeans. The vintage-inspired garment was layered over a crisp white shirt and teamed with a pair of casual Nike sneakers.

The Hollywood star and her husband welcomed Henry in June 2007 and the couple also share twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who were born in November 2004.

The 17-year-old debuted his own Instagram account last month with a snap of him sporting dirty blonde hair while holding a skateboard. However, Henry's account remains private and has less than a hundred followers. The teenager is followed by his dad as well as a slew of star-studded names including Jennifer Aniston.

© Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder

Julia opened up about how her parenting style has developed since her twins left for college in an interview on the Today Show back in 2023. "I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house, which is, 'Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you're sick. Are you drinking enough tea? Text me when you get home. I can see that you're home safe and sound,'" she shared.

"And I have immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them, and it's not eye-rolling. There's a huge amount of understanding."

© MICHAEL TRAN Julia Roberts and George Clooney are close friends

It seems George Clooney and his wife, Amal, supported Julia during her time apart from her family while shooting Ticket to Paradise. In an interview with The New York Times back in September 2022, Julia shared: "The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it's the longest I've ever been away from my family."

"I don't think I've spent that much time by myself since I was 25."