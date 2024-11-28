Julia Roberts' twins Hazel and Phinnaeus mark end of an era surrounded by famous family

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins Hazel and Phinnaeus are both living their lives away from the spotlight at college, but occasionally their famous mom shares updates on them on social media.

And during Thanksgiving, the twins took center stage as they marked an end of an era on the very same day.

That's because it also happened to be their birthday, and a special one at that.

Hazel and Phinnaeus have now officially left their teenage years behind as they turned 20 on Thursday.

Julia's twins flew the nest in 2023 and the proud mom previously spoke about her excitement for them starting a new chapter of their lives in an interview with Extra.

Julia Roberts' twins are growing up fast!

She said: "It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

The award-winning actress also gave an insight into the family dynamics at home now that the twins are away and it's just her youngest son, Henry, 18, at home.

© Photo: Instagram Julia with her twins as newborns

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said that her children were doing "great" when asked, and that "two of three children are in college." She joked that when her twins went off to college, she "immediately" made supporting their schools her "entire life."

She said: "I wear the colors. I do the whole thing." She went on to say that Henry was in a good "50/50 split" in terms of both missing his siblings, but enjoying being the only child at home.

© Getty Images Julia, Danny and their children in 2015

Julia loves being a mom first and foremost and previously told CBS Mornings: "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

It isn't known whether any of Julia and Danny's children will follow in their footsteps when they are older, although Hazel is the only one who has made a red carpet appearance with one of her parents so far.

© Instagram Julia, Danny and their three children

The then 17-year-old stepped out with her dad during Cannes in 2021, and afterwards Julia recalled their conversation ahead of the star-studded event.

Talking to CBS News, she said: "She is a one-of-a-kind, that girl. We were Facetiming actually right before they went out. And she was lying on the bed, and I said, 'What time is it? What are you guys doing?'

© Variety Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married since 2002

"She goes, 'Oh, Dad's, you know, just putting his tie on. We're getting ready to go.' And I said, 'Oh, are you ready?' 'Yeah.' Like, she didn't really look ready to me, you know, ponytail? And I was, like, 'Hmm, little eyeliner?'

"She was, like, 'I didn't bring eyeliner, Mom, what are you talkin' about?' It's, like, 'Okay, yeah.' I mean, what eyeliner? (laughs) I mean, who needs eyeliner? Just Cannes! I mean, it's just sweet, just the innocence. She's just with her dad. It's not about anything else."