Julia Roberts' son Henry makes major public move shy of 18th birthday

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are exceedingly private when it comes to their three children, 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, plus 17-year-old youngest Henry.

Julia, 57, and Danny, 56, rarely ever share photos of their kids on social media, and will usually default to childhood snaps or adorable baby photos for birthday tributes.

However, it looks like ahead of leaving the family home for college, in the wake of fellow A-list kids like Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose, Henry is making his own public moves.

The teen has created his very own social media account on Instagram, with a photo of him rocking dirty blonde hair just like his mom's natural locks, and holding a skateboard.

His account is private and currently only has five posts and less than a hundred followers, although two of those are his dad Danny and none other than Jennifer Aniston.

Hazel and Phinnaeus are already college students living away from home, while Henry, who will turn 18 this June, will likely be leaving in the fall as well, turning Julia and Danny into empty nesters.

During an appearance on NBC's Today in 2023, she spoke about her rules for parenting that extend to both her son at home as well as her twins away from home.

"I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house, which is, 'Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you're sick. Are you drinking enough tea? Text me when you get home. I can see that you're home safe and sound,'" she shared.

"And I have immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them, and it's not eye-rolling. There's a huge amount of understanding."

When asked if there was a separate "discomfort" that came with often being on the road for work, while promoting Leave the World Behind at the time, the Oscar winner answered: "Yeah. And it's funny too, right now me being away."

"And so Henry and Danny are home, and then I'm in another time zone, and then Phinn is somewhere and Hazel is somewhere, and we were all on a FaceTime the other day — together, all of us.

"And it was so fun. I might have had a towel on my wet head. We were all so happy to be together that way that we still are so deeply in love."

Another rule for the Moder-Roberts household? No phones at the dinner table. "So, for us, we just had sort of simple rules where we had a charging station where everyone's phones go when you get home. There's no phones at the table, certainly."

However, for the Pretty Woman star, the "anchor" of their family was really cinematographer Danny, who she calls the person that keeps them all the most grounded.

"He's just really our anchor and our person," she sweetly added. "And in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship, you know, truly. For me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him."