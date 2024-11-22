Julia Roberts' ultra-private twins will be at the center of joyful family reunion happening soon

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder will be counting down the days until their family is back together again, for a double celebration!

The Pretty Woman actress and her cinematographer husband share 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 17-year-old son Henry.

While Henry still lives at home, the twins are at college, meaning quality time with them is extra special.

On Thursday November 28, not only will the family be reunited for Thanksgiving, but the twins' 20th birthday too.

This year, their big day falls on Thanksgiving, meaning they will have more than one thing to celebrate while at home.

Julia Roberts' twins will be turning 20 on Thanksgiving

Not much is known about Julia and Danny's three children, but Julia previously opened up about her twins flying the nest during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The doting mom told the host that all three of her children were doing "great" and that "two of the three children are in college."

Danny Moder with daughter Hazel

She joked that when her twins went off to college, she "immediately" made supporting their schools her "entire life." She said: "I wear the colors. I do the whole thing."

She went on to say that Henry was in a good "50/50 split" in terms of both missing his siblings, but enjoying being the only child at home.

Julia Roberts with her children and her husband Danny Moder

Julia previously spoke about her excitement for her twins starting a new chapter of their lives in an interview with Extra.

She said: "It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

© Getty Images Julia and Danny are notoriously private and rarely share photos of their children

Julia and Danny worked hard to ensure their children had a private childhood, so much so, that they didn't even realise their mom was so famous!

"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

© Getty Images Julia and Danny are doting parents

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?" Family is everything to Julia, who loves nothing more than spending time with her husband and children.

The Hollywood actress said: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."