Audrey McGraw follows in parents footsteps with appearance in new Taylor Sheridan series

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were the stars of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone spinoff 1883, and now it's the turn of their daughter Audrey.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted the actress in episode five of the new series Landman, alongside Demi Moore, Ali Larter, and Billy Bob Thornton. The Paramount+ series is based on the 2019 Texas Monthly podcast Boomtown, which "takes you to the heart of the historic oil boom that is playing out in West Texas," and specifically across the Permian Basin — located in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico – which is now one of the world's most productive oil fields.

Audrey makes an appearance midway through the episode, as Shelby, a neighbor of Ainsley Norris, "the wild and strong-willed seventeen year old daughter of Tommy Norris".

© Danielle Del Valle Audrey and her dad Tim McGraw have both appeared on Taylor Sheridan series

In the scene, Ainsley is listening to Zach Bryan when Shelby calls out their shared fence to say she had "heard of the family".

"Is your dad one of the oil dads?" Shelby asks to which Ainsley reveals that she was in town because her parents had canceled her spring break plans because "a bunch of tourists got killed" in Tulum.

© Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris and Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris in season 1, episode 5

Ainsley is then invited to a patch party by Shelby, who shares that they "go out to the oil wells and bring kegs and circle up the cars on the patch and dance and blow off some steam".

Audrey graduated from high school in 2020, and was reportedly attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles. She has a passion for singing and photography, and shares pictures and videos on social media with fans.

© Instagram Photo shared by Edge Films featuring Manuel García-Rulfo with Audrey McGraw

She is currently dating actor Manuel García-Rulfo, most well known to viewers of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, and they have recently gone more public with their romance, with Audrey even joining Manuel at the Los Cabos International Film Festival where his new comedy film Una Historia de Amor y Guerra (A Story of Love and War), was screening.

In photos shared by Edge Film on Instagram, Manuel and Audrey are seen posing next to each other; Manuel, wearing a monochromatic beige look, has his arm around her, and she's wearing a cinched black dress with chunky white heels.

Audrey also shared the picture and added a red heart emoji.