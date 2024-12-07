Audrey McGraw shares glimpse of birthday with Lincoln Lawyer boyfriend Manuel Garcia-Rulfo away from famous family

Audrey McGraw celebrated a special occasion on December 6, as it was her 23rd birthday. Naturally, she spent the noteworthy day with her boyfriend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her celebrations, and it looked like the couple were getting all dressed up to spend the day together. She shared a snap on Instagram of her boyfriend in which he appeared to be getting dressed, doing up a pair of pale pink linen pants with sharp tailored lines, which he paired with a camel-colored t-shirt for a casual look.

© @audreymcgraw Instagram Audrey spent her birthday with boyfriend Manuel

She captioned the photo: "Happy birthday to me," a suggestive message which alluded to how lucky she felt to be spending the day with the 43-year-old.

Audrey would also share a photo of herself in a bikini top enjoying the sunshine, suggesting they kept their plans low-key.

© @audreymcgraw Instagram Audrey enjoyed the sun in Mexico

The singer shared a photo she'd taken which gave a further hint of their plans, revealing they were at the Los Cabos International Film Festival in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, explaining the sunny photos and Manuel's light clothing.

© @audreymcgraw Instagram Audrey spent her birthday at a film festival with Manuel

While Audrey was away for her birthday, her parents still took a moment to show her love on the special occasion.

Tim McGraw took to Instagram to share love for Audrey, wishing her a "Happy 23rd to our baby girl Audrey!!!"

WATCH: Audrey McGraw rocks out at intimate performance

"Your Mom, your sisters and I are so proud of the sweet, strong and hard working young lady you have become," he wrote on social media, alongside a gorgeous black and white picture of Audrey.

© Instagram Audrey McGraw floats in the pool

"You have such great things in store for you in this beautiful life. Live it! Love it! Stay just as grateful for everyday as we are for having you in our lives everyday. You are beauty and grace in every way. We love you so much!"

© Instagram Audrey McGraw and sister Maggie take a selfie

Tim wasn't the only person to wish his daughter a happy birthday, as her sisters Gracie and Maggie shared snaps on their Instagram Story dedicated to their younger sister.

"Happy birthday to this hot lounger," Gracie captioned a story celebrating her younger sister's birthday, and which showed Audrey lounging in a pool float. A second snap was of the pair as children, with Gracie writing: "I love you so much and I am so proud to be your older sister."

© Instagram Baby Audrey McGraw sits alongside her older sister Gracie McGraw

Maggie also shared a sweet selfie the pair took, writing: "Happy bday to my hottie honey buns".