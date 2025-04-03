Michelle Obama makes unexpected confession about husband Barack’s finances in telling interview

Michelle Obama is never one to shy away from telling it like it is – especially when it comes to her long and much-celebrated marriage to Barack Obama.

And now, the former First Lady has revealed a charming moment from early in their relationship, poking fun at the fact her future husband was not exactly flush with cash when they first met.

Speaking on her hit podcast The Light – which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson – Michelle opened up during a heartfelt episode exploring what truly matters in a partner.

© Getty Images The former First Lady has revealed a charming moment from early in their relationship

The duo were joined by British podcaster and motivational speaker Jay Shetty, who sparked a deep conversation about love, values and what really builds a relationship that lasts.

But it was Craig’s cheeky question that got Michelle talking about her own journey with Barack, whom she met in the summer of 1989 when he joined her law firm in Chicago as a promising young intern.

© Andy Wenstrand Michelle opens up in revealing interview

"Would you be attracted to a guy who’s not financially sound when you meet him?" Craig asked, smiling as he teed up the question.

Without missing a beat, Michelle shot back with a laugh: "Uh, I married one."

© Instagram Michelle and Barack have been married almost 3 decades

Her brother grinned, knowing he had set her up perfectly. "Don’t you like that alley-oop I just threw you?" he joked, using a basketball reference to describe the perfect assist.

Michelle, 60, was quick to move the conversation into more reflective territory, recalling how meeting Barack had shifted her perspective on what truly mattered.

"I left my corporate firm when I met Barack," she explained. "I had somebody who was like, ‘I’ve got your back. The risks you think you’re taking – they aren’t that crazy. I’m here to help you.'"

It was, she said, the beginning of something extraordinary.

"That’s when I said, ‘I would rather have that in a partner than a higher income. I would rather have somebody who is ready to do some hard things with me.’ But that meant I had to be ready to do some hard things with him too."

© Getty Images (L - R) First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama and Sasha Obama

Michelle’s candid insight gave listeners a rare glimpse into the foundations of one of the world’s most admired marriages. Her honesty, as always, struck a chord.

She also reflected on the pressures many women face when choosing a partner, noting that in her experience, some friends had dismissed potential partners over things like education or salary.

"There are a lot of people who aren’t looking deep enough," she said. "They aren’t looking broadly enough about what makes for a good partner. Instead, we all just look at the superficial things."

The episode comes just months after Michelle and Barack celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. The beloved couple marked the occasion with heartfelt tributes and a joyful photo shared on Instagram, which showed the two embracing at a museum in New York.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with," Barack, 62, wrote in a message that melted hearts across the globe.

Michelle echoed the sentiment, writing, "Thirty-two action-packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama."

Despite the outpouring of love, the couple have faced persistent rumours in recent months, fuelled in part by their increasingly separate public appearances.

While both have remained silent on the gossip, unfounded speculation even linked the former President to actress Jennifer Aniston – a rumour dismissed as fiction by those close to the family.

In a subtle but firm show of unity, the Obamas posted sweet Valentine’s Day tributes to each other on Instagram. Barack shared the same selfie Michelle did, both appearing happy and affectionate.

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away," he wrote. Michelle replied in kind, calling her husband "my rock" and adding, "Always have been. Always will be."

Since leaving the White House in 2016, the couple have embraced a new chapter, spending more time on the West Coast.

The move was in part prompted by their daughters: Malia, now 25, relocated to Los Angeles after graduating from Harvard to pursue a career in screenwriting, while Sasha, 22, transferred from the University of Michigan to USC and graduated with a degree in sociology.

Both sisters are said to be thriving in their respective creative careers, with Sasha reportedly showing interest in following Malia into the entertainment world.

Michelle and Barack, meanwhile, continue to work on a host of personal and professional projects, including their production company Higher Ground and Michelle’s bestselling books and speaking engagements.