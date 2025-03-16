Penny Lancaster wows in slinky leopard print skirt for personal celebration alongside husband Rod and towering son Alastair

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster struck sartorial perfection at the weekend as she celebrated her 54th birthday alongside her blended family.

The former model celebrated in Las Vegas with her rocker husband Rod Stewart and several members of their large brood including their son Alastair and Rod's two daughters Renee and Kimberly.

© Instagram Penny celebrated her birthday in style

In photos shared to Instagram, Penny looked flawless dressed in a deep blue slinky midi skirt emblazoned with a bold leopard print. She teamed the garment with a floaty black blouse, a pair of inky blue trainers and a quilted leather handbag which she wore over one shoulder.

She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a sleek style with subtle flicked-up ends, and highlighted her features with a radiant beauty blend.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The Loose Women star always looks so stylish

In one snapshot, Penny was shown beaming from ear to ear as she gracefully posed in an air hanger with both arms outstretched. Rod looked his usual flamboyant self dressed in white trousers, a white shirt and a pinstripe blazer with jade green stripes, while Alastair exuded off-duty model in a pair of baggy jeans, a smart check blazer and leather loafers.

Joining them was dancer Renee, who looked chic wearing a pair of high-waisted trousers, a cropped jumper and high-shine loafers.

© Instagram Penny and her stepdaughters enjoyed a hike

Elsewhere, Penny shared a picture of herself hiking in the hills with her stepdaughters. Posing for a selfie, the trio appeared in high spirits dressed in warm jumpers and stylish sunglasses. "Birthday hike with these girls xx," the TV star noted in her caption.

© Getty Images Rod and Penny walked down the aisle in 2007

Later that evening, the blended family sat down for a celebratory dinner at a swanky restaurant decked out with opulent draped details. A clip shared to social media showed Penny blowing out cake candles as dinner guests gave a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday'.

The sweet treat was a chocolate striped masterpiece topped with a posy of red and pink roses, as well as an edible note inscribed with the words "Happy birthday Penny". Five jellied cubes were studded with candles and placed along the front for added wow factor.

Family heartbreak

Earlier this month, Penny and Rod shared some heartbreaking news regarding their beloved furry companions. Taking to Instagram, Penny revealed that their much-loved dog, Bubbles, had sadly passed away.

© Instagram Penny shared the emotional news with her fans

In an emotional post, she wrote: "Our fur baby Bubbles. I still think you left too soon, but I'm thankful for your time." She added poignantly: "Heaven's lucky to have you and so was I."

Penny's sad update came a week after she announced that Bubbles was diagnosed with cancer.