Penny Lancaster delights with new picture of towering sons Alastair and Aiden - and their bond is the sweetest

Penny Lancaster thrilled fans at the weekend when she shared a new family update featuring her two sons, Alastair and Aiden.

In a post shared to Instagram, the former Loose Women star uploaded a rare family snapshot which showed her two sons looking dapper during their Scottish getaway.

© Instagram Penny shares Alastair and Aiden with her husband Rod Stewart

The striking image showed Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13, perched on a leather-clad fire fender seat, with budding model Alastair sweetly resting one arm on his sibling's knee.

Dressed to impress, Alastair rocked a black suit and a matching black shirt. He wore his raven tresses swept back into a slick, glossy style and accessorised with two gleaming rings.

© Instagram Rod, Penny and their sons enjoy regular trips to Scotland

Aiden, meanwhile, looked smart in a grey suit and a crisp white shirt. Emulating his famous father's iconic hair, Rod and Penny's youngest son styled his blonde locks into a tousled, punk-inspired hairdo.

Captioning her update, Penny, 53, wrote: "Brothers in arms @alastairwstewart @aiden.stewart1888 @lochlomondgolfclub #familytime #scotland."

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. Stunned by the uncanny family resemblance, one follower wrote: "Aiden is his dad's twin," wrote one, while a second noted: "Youngest son is a spitting image of his dad." A third, meanwhile, chimed in: "One is identical to you… the other to Rod… Lovely pics."

© Instagram Aiden is his father's mini-me

Along with Alastair and Aiden, 'Maggie May' hitmaker Rod is also a doting father to daughters Sarah, Renee, Ruby, and Kimberly and sons Sean, and Liam whom he shares with his previous partners.

Rod and Penny exchanged vows in 2007 and welcomed Alastair and Aiden in 2005 and 2011 respectively.

© Getty Images Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart tied the knot in 2007

Back in July, Penny opened up about Alastair's exciting plans for the future, revealing that he's been offered a place at the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy.

The model made the revelation during a segment on Loose Women alongside host Kaye Adams and fellow panellists Sunetra Sarker and Judi Love. Take a look in the video below...

"Alastair is waiting for his A-Level results but he's been given an offer from the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy in London, doing a three-year degree in Fashion Design, Entrepreneurship and Branding," Penny revealed, before adding: "So I'm very proud of him."

© Instagram Alastair appears to be following in his mother's fashionable footsteps

This isn't Alastair's first foray into the world of fashion. Back in 2022, the youngster landed a huge modelling contract that saw him plastered on billboards for clothing brand, Palm Angels.